Business

Hooters of America LLC to Pay $250K – Discrimination

Smith
Smith
Hooters of America LLC to Pay $250K - Discrimination
Hooters of America LLC to Pay $250K - Discrimination

Hooters of America, LLC will pay $250,000 to settle the EEOC Race and Color Lawsuit.

Federal Agency Charged Restaurant Failed to Recall Employees of Color After COVID-19 Pandemic.

GREENSBORO, NC (STL.News) Hooters of America, LLC (HOA), a Georgia corporation operating a nationwide chain of restaurants known for wings, sports, and “Hooters Girls,” will pay $250,000 and provide other relief to settle a race and color discrimination lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the federal agency announced Tuesday.

Contents
Hooters of America, LLC will pay $250,000 to settle the EEOC Race and Color Lawsuit.Federal Agency Charged Restaurant Failed to Recall Employees of Color After COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to the EEOC’s lawsuit, a Hooters located in Greensboro, North Carolina, laid off approximately 43 employees in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Included in the layoffs were a class of employees who were Black and/or had dark skin tones and worked as “Hooters Girls.”  When HOA began recalling employees to return to work in May of 2020, HOA recalled primarily white employees and those with lighter skin tones.  The lawsuit also alleged that Hooters Girls with dark skin tones experienced racial hostility and observed preferential treatment of white employees while employed at the restaurant.

Such conduct violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race and color.  The EEOC filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Hooters of America, LLC, Civil Action No.: 1:23-cv-00722) after first attempting to reach a pre-litigation settlement through its voluntary conciliation process.

In addition to paying $250,000 in damages to the affected employees, the three-year decree, which applies to stores covering four locations in North Carolina, prohibits HOA from making layoff or recall and rehire decisions after a layoff based on race or color in the future.  The decree further prohibits HOAs from making these decisions using standards that allow for subjective determinations based on race or color.  HOA must also conduct annual training, post a notice of employee rights, submit compliance reports to the EEOC, and reassure the public that Hooters is an equal opportunity employer through a post on its Instagram feed.

This is a powerful resolution which serves the public interest, provides relief to the class of affected employees, and helps protect current and future employees from unlawful discriminatory decision-making based on race or color,” said Melinda C. Dugas, regional attorney for the EEOC’s Charlotte District Office.

Samuel Williams, trial attorney in the EEOC’s Raleigh Area Office, said, “The law does not tolerate racial harassment in the workplace or an employer’s refusal to hire an employee because of their race or color.”

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Smith
Follow:
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news articles.  He is a member of the United States Press Agency.
Previous Article Vi Bui Pleads Guilty to Tax Scheme in Georgia Vi Bui Pleads Guilty to Tax Scheme in Georgia
Next Article Stango Cuisine in Champaign, IL, Offers Zambian Cuisine Stango Cuisine – Champaign, IL, Offers Zambian Cuisine

Your Trusted Source for Accurate and Timely Updates!

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.

Popular Posts

Ghost Kitchen Concept – The Hill Food Co. – St. Louis – Launched

The Hill Food Co. - A Ghost kitchen concept has officially launched in St. Louis,…

By Smith

Angry Fish Sushi to Pay $43K in Back Wages – Damages

US Department of Labor recovers $43K in wages and damages from Angry Fish Sushi, Inc.…

By Smith

MO Governor – Appoints Michael Leara – State Supervisor

Missouri Governor Appoints Michael Leara as State Supervisor of the Missouri Department of Public Safety…

By Smith