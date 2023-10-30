Los Balones Sports Bar & Restaurant to Pay $68K

Federal Investigation Recovers $68,000 in Owed Wages, Damages for Four Dallas Restaurant Cooks Denied Overtime by Los Balones Sports Bar & Restaurant

Los Balones Sports Bar & Restaurant employees worked up to 60 hours a week

(STL.News) The U.S. Department of Labor released the following information:

Employer name: Rio Bravo Restaurant Inc., operating as Los Balones Sports Bar & Restaurant

Investigation site: 2905 West Chapel Extension, Dallas, Texas 75220

Investigation findings: The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found Rio Bravo Restaurant Inc., operating as Los Balones Sports Bar & Restaurant, violated federal law by failing to pay four cooks time and one-half the regular rate of pay for hours over 40 per workweek. The division discovered the employer paid straight time for all hours worked to four cooks who worked from 50 to 60 hours per workweek.

Back wages recovered: $34,135 in owed wages and $34,135 in liquidated damages to four workers.

Quote: “The department’s investigation disclosed violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act’s overtime provisions,” said Wage and Hour District Director Jesus A. Valdez in Dallas. “The cooks at Los Balones Sports Bar & Restaurant worked 50 to 60 hours in a single workweek without overtime. Employers are encouraged to contact us should they have questions or concerns about overtime regulations.”

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Labor