Thai Village Restaurant Added to Directory

Thai Village Restaurant in Batavia, Illinois, has been added to the restaurant directory on STL.News.

BATAVIA, IL (STL.News) The editorial staff has chosen Thai Village Restaurant at 4 North Batavia Avenue, Batavia, Illinois, to be added to its restaurant directory on www.STL.News.

The staff carefully selected it due to its high online reviews and a dining experience we enjoyed approximately one year ago.

It is a small family-owned business owned and managed by Thai migrants, which enhances the experience, as reflected in the online reviews.

This listing is not sponsored or paid for by the establishment. We have listed it as an unbiased courtesy.

Thai Village Restaurant address and phone:

4 North Batavia Avenue

Batavia, Illinois 60510

Phone: +1 630-879-5495