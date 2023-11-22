Candiccis Restaurant Released its Thanksgiving Buffet Menu – 2023 – Reservations are Highly Recommended.

Ballwin, MO (STL.News) Candiccis Restaurant and Bar has served families its Thanksgiving Buffet for over forty years. It has become a family tradition for many local loyal customers.

It released its Thanksgiving Buffet Menu for 2023 on its website. Additionally, it was published in the St. Louis Restaurant Review. Additional information is available on its Google listing.

The buffet is available from 11 AM to 5 PM. Online ordering will not be available on Thanksgiving Day. Reservations are highly recommended. Call the number below. Reservations transmitted via email will not be honored.

Location:

Candicci’s Restaurant

100 Holloway Rd (CLICK to View Map)

Ballwin, MO 63017

Phone: 636-220-8989

Email: Candiccis@gmail.com