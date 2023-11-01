Exterior Experience - St. Louis, MO
Exterior Experience Added to STL.News Directory

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Exterior Experience, a St. Louis-based fence and deck contractor, has been added to the business directory of STL.News.

More than a fence and deck contractor, as they recently announced that they would be launching a sawmill in early 2024 to cut their own lumber with a state-of-the-art computerized, hydraulic-driven sawmill that uses laser technology to cut perfect dimension lumber to provide the best material available on the market.

Their online reviews are as follows:

  • Google – 5 Stars
  • Facebook – 5 Stars

In addition to their online reviews, the sawmill sets them apart from most fence and deck companies.

Recently, STL.News published a business review on Exterior Experience.  CLICK to read the review.

