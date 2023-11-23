Exterior Experience to Launch Sawmill in Pacific, MO

Exterior Experience to Launch a State-of-the-Art Technologically Advanced Sawmill in the Pacific, Missouri Area.

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Exterior Experience is a leading privacy fence contractor serving the St. Louis region with 5-star reviews on Google and Facebook.

Their reviews are based on the quality of their fences and decks to customers.

To further enhance the quality, they have taken an unprecedented step to launch their sawmill to ensure they provide quality material to their customers for each fence built.

They have purchased land in the Pacific, MO region to locate the sawmill for processing and storing.

Most consumers will appreciate that using the best material will result in a better fence or deck.

Plans are to provide customized milling services to roofers and fence and deck contractors to provide a quality option for material rather than the big box stores where quality is not a significant concern.

The owners of Exterior Experience are Jacob and Noah Smith – Smith Twin Contractors.

For a hassle-free estimate, please get in touch with the company directly.

Exterior Experience

3407 South Jefferson, Suite 168

St. Louis, Missouri 63118

Business Hours:

Monday through Friday: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Phone: +1 314-828-0259

Email: ExteriorExperienceLLC@gmail.com

SOURCE: StLouisFenceDeck.com