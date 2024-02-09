MO Governor – Super Bowl LVIII – Feb. 11 2024

Super Bowl LVIII – Sunday, February 11, 2024 – Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Missouri Governor Mike Parson has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome to shine red and gold beginning Friday, February 9, 2024, in celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII appearance. The dome will light red and gold each day through Sunday, February 11.

The Chiefs bested the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 on Sunday, January 28, during their sixth straight American Football Conference Championship game appearance. The Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII, which will mark the Chiefs’ fourth Super Bowl in five years.

“On this Red Friday, the state of Missouri and fans all over Chiefs Kingdom are once again celebrating our Kansas City Chiefs making it to the Super Bowl,” Governor Parson said. “As the 57th Governor of Missouri, we were fortunate enough to watch our Chiefs win Super Bowl 57, and we look forward to watching them run it back for a repeat at Super Bowl 58. We’re proud to call the Kansas City Chiefs Missouri’s team, and on behalf of the state of Missouri and all of Chiefs Kingdom, our Capitol will be lighted red and gold as our team seeks another Super Bowl win.”

“Missouri is in our Super Bowl era, and we’re predicting a 34-28 Chiefs’ victory on Sunday,” Governor Parson said.

Governor and First Lady Parson plan to meet with California Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Newsom prior to Sunday’s game to exchange gifts and, presumably, friendly banter over whose state has the better football team.

Each Governor plans to exchange signed Super Bowl LVIII memorabilia to be auctioned off, benefitting a charity of their choosing. More details will be shared on social media on Sunday, February 11, when the exchanges are made. Media is invited to attend if granted access by the National Football League. More information below:

Sunday, February 11, 2024

Governor Parson to meet Governor Newsom for gift exchange ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

When: 1:00 p.m.

Where: Commissioner’s Tailgate at Allegiant Stadium

Media: All credentialing requirements will be handled through the NFL

** Governor Parson will take media questions at his convenience as time allows.

NOTE: Governor and First Lady Parson privately purchased their tickets to attend Super Bowl LVIII. Aside from their standard security detail, there will be no cost to state taxpayers.

SOURCE: MO Governor