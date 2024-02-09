Cape Girardeau, MO – Corner Wavis Jordan – Charged

Cape Girardeau Corner Wavis Jordan is charged on multiple accounts by the Missouri Attorney General.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) On February 8, 2024, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed a petition of quo warranto to remove Cape Girardeau Coroner Wavis Jordan from office. General Bailey also filed criminal charges against Jordan, alleging that he committed one count of misdemeanor stealing and three counts of providing false information to vital records when he stole cash from a dead person and lied on multiple death certificates.

“As Attorney General, I will always work to hold accountable those who refuse to do their job as required by Missouri statute,” said Attorney General Bailey. “My heart goes out to the victims in this case, whose lives have been upended. To that end, I am moving for the immediate removal of the Cape Girardeau Coroner.”

The quo warranto asserts that Wavis Jordan failed to do his duty when he:

stole property and attempted to steal property he was obligated to safeguard. knowingly entered the wrong cause of death for decedent C.K. knowingly entered the wrong cause of death for decedent G.S. knowingly entered the wrong cause of death for decedent D.T. failed to properly investigate the causes and manners of death of several individuals and failed to take the necessary steps to be prepared to investigate causes and manners of death. failed to obtain blood from decedents M.H. and D.L., who each died in separate motor vehicle accidents. solicited family members regarding the funeral arrangements of A.Z., a deceased person. The petition asks the Court to remove Jordan from office immediately.

Attorney General Bailey criminally charged Coroner Wavis Jordan with:

stealing without consent, Class D misdemeanor; providing false information to vital records, Class E felony; providing false information to vital records, Class E felony; providing false information to vital records, Class E felony. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

SOURCE: MO AG