Grants Available to Upgrade Data Collection Systems

NHTSA – National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Announces $350 Million for States to Upgrade Data Collection Systems.

WASHINTON, DC (STL.News): The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration invites states, territories, and tribes to apply for millions in grants to upgrade and standardize state crash data systems to enable full electronic data transfer to NHTSA. The program will also enable intrastate data sharing and improve the accuracy, timeliness, and accessibility of fatality data, including data about pedestrians, cyclists, and other vulnerable road users.

The agency will set aside up to $350 million for the grants, which are open to all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the Secretary of the Interior, acting on behalf of an Indian tribe.

“These grants will mean more state data coming to NHTSA faster, which means we can put this information to good use in pursuing our shared safety goal – saving lives,” said Sophie Shulman, NHTSA’s Deputy Administrator. “State data tells us what’s happening on our roads and allows us to develop effective and responsive strategies, countermeasures, research, rulemakings, and consumer education campaigns.”

The State Electronic Data Collection program satisfies a Bipartisan Infrastructure Law directive. The law requires NHTSA to establish the SEDC program to provide grants to states to upgrade and standardize state crash data systems to enable full electronic data transfers to the agency.

NHTSA intends to award SEDC grants to states that detail how they will modernize and standardize their data collection systems.

Participating states and territories that are selected to receive grant funding will have five years to implement full electronic data transfers to NHTSA.

Applications are due by May 1, and NHTSA plans to award the grants by December 2024.

SOURCE: NHTSA – National Highway Traffic Safety Administration