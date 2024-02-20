Izumi & Hibachi to Pay $159K in Back Wages

U.S. Department of Labor Recovers $159,000 in Back Wages for Restaurant Workers After Employer Izumi Sushi & Hibachi Takes Their Tips

Izumi Sushi & Hibachi All You Can Eat LLC denied workers tips, overtime

SAN ANTONIO, TX (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Labor released the following information about action taken against Izumi Sushi & Hibachi All You Can Eat LLC:

Employer name: Izumi Sushi & Hibachi All You Can Eat LLC

Investigation site: 2844 Thousand Oaks Drive, San Antonio, TX 78232

Investigation findings: The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found the employer operated an illegal tip pool policy whereby the employer kept the tips and gave them to the managers – an illegal action under federal law. As a result, the tip credit claimed by the employer became invalid, and the employer was required to return the tips to employees and pay the full federal minimum wage in addition to the tips. Additionally, the employer failed to pay proper overtime compensation.

Back wages and damages: $159,525 in back wages to 26 employees

Quote: “Restaurant employers must ensure that tipped employees receive all the wages they earn – including tips. Employers may not keep tips provided to the employee; this includes not allowing a manager or supervisor to retain tips,” explained Wage and Hour District Director Cynthia Ramos in San Antonio, Texas. “We encourage employers and employees to contact the Wage and Hour Division with any questions or concerns regarding pay practices.”

Background: The Wage and Hour Division enforces laws governing pay practices and other labor standards, including the Fair Labor Standards Act, and determines if employers have misclassified employees as independent contractors, denying them critical benefits and worker protections.