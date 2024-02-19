USPress.News Adds Valuable Directory Listings

USPress.News Adds Directory Listings to its News Blog.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) USPress.News is a news blog owned by WebTech Group. They announced on their website that they are adding business directory listings as an option for content.

Directory listing is an effective SEO strategy to enhance your website’s rankings in search results with Google and Bing. Links are the key to rankings and traffic. Links on other websites directing traffic tell the search engines how relevant your site is to the online community.

Domain Authority (DA) adds to that relevance. CNN linking to your website impresses the search engines because they have a higher DA authority than Joe’s Donut Shop linking to you.

Are there such things as bad links? Yes, some websites and links are considered spam. Avoid those when possible.

Nonetheless, links are generally good, and USPress.News has created another option for those small businesses to obtain the necessary links to improve their rankings.

Additionally, they will accept guest posts and press releases for additional coverage and distribution.

USPress.News has added its first business listing, the Thai Kitchen chain.

It is a family-owned Thai restaurant chain based in St. Louis, MO, with five locations and growing.

All of their locations have high online reviews and offer online ordering for pickup or delivery using all major online ordering platforms owned and managed by St. Louis Restaurant Review.

The locations are:

The second listing member is Dao Tien Express, a Vietnamese restaurant in Florissant, MO.

The website will increase its news content with nationwide news over the next few weeks.

To get listed in the directory, contact Marty@STLMedia.Agency or call or text 417-529-1133.