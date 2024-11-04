A Deep Dive into Cybersecurity in Online Gaming

(STL.News) Online gambling, aka iGaming, has sustained the remarkable surge in popularity it experienced during the global COVID-19 pandemic. The activity, which involves participating in real money wagering and gaming options in the digital realm, continues to draw in millions of players across the globe. This growth, however, has exposed the industry to an increased risk of cyber threats.

Cybersecurity is a vital component of this digital sector, particularly in nascent markets like crypto gambling. As the activity becomes ever more prevalent on US shores, with more expansion across states in the works for 2025, it’s crucial that consumers develop an awareness of the measures that safety-conscious operators will employ.

This article will delve into the world of cybersecurity within iGaming, examining how gaming platforms are protecting their customers against sophisticated threats. From encryption technology to multi-layered authentication methods, understanding these protective strategies can empower you to enjoy your remote gaming experiences with confidence.

The Growth of iGaming

Like most digital gaming sectors, iGaming experienced a burst in worldwide popularity around 2019/2020, but it’s an industry that’s been steadily growing since the early 2000s. During the mid-2010s was when online gambling really took off, with numerous platforms emerging that allowed players to enjoy traditional casino games — such as poker, blackjack, and slot machines — and participate in sports betting all from the comfort of their homes.

Today, the US online gambling market is among the fastest growing in the world, with the industry projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2024 to 2030. The industry also showcases a tremendous amount of variety, not just in terms of the activities that are on offer, but how consumers can engage with them. The influence of technology on the industry has given rise to crypto gambling, meaning that gamers can play Bitcoin roulette and a myriad of other games online. Meanwhile, a number of iGaming software developers have fully embraced the trend for all things VR, and we’re beginning to see the emergence of metaverse casinos and poker rooms.

The Importance of Cybersecurity in the Digital Age

Robust cybersecurity measures are paramount across all digital sectors, including things like online education, but especially so when it comes to iGaming. Think about it: if you’ve ever entered a brick-and-mortar casino, you’ll know that the security is generally airtight. CCTV, face recognition, RFID chips, spot checks on croupiers, and some pretty intimidating bouncers all make for substantial and effective security measures.

It’s a different story in the online space, as operators simply can’t implement in-person measures to virtual games. Cybersecurity therefore plays a critical role in ensuring that platforms remain secure, protecting both user data and financial transactions.

As a player, digital security measures should be high on your list of criteria for any iGaming platform. The stakes are high — far greater than in any casino or poker game you might participate in. Great security in a gaming platform decreases the likelihood of your important personal and financial details ending up in the wrong hands.

So yes, cybersecurity measures are critical. But for operators, it’s not enough to simply implement a few tools and hope they take care of themselves. To ensure ongoing trust among users, operators need to be committed to maintaining a rigorous standard of security and data protection. Failure to meet these won’t just result in substantial financial losses, but will completely destroy the gaming community’s trust and interest in a brand.

Cyberthreats and Security Measures

Cyberthreats can come in many forms, but in the online gaming world, phishing scams are among the most common. This is where fraudsters pose as legitimate service providers, such as a new casino platform, tricking users into providing confidential and sensitive information.

Another type of threat that all gamers need to be aware of is an account takeover, in which unauthorized parties gain access to a user account — and all of the financial data it contains.

Ransomware is a third type of threat that is becoming a growing concern. This is when cybercriminals deliberately infect a site, system, or platform with malicious software. Then, as the name suggests, they demand extortionate payments in order to restore access.

With so much online to be wary of, what are operators doing to protect their loyal users?

Quite a lot, actually. Cyberattacks are becoming more sophisticated, but so too are those cybersecurity techniques being used by gambling operators to crack down on them. The next time you’re about to join an iGaming site, double-check that it’s secured with the following.

Encryption (TLS over SSL)

Encryption is fundamental to protecting data transmitted between users and online gambling servers. The latest iteration of the tech is Transport Layer Security (TLS) encryption, which is a more secure successor to the older Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) protocol. TLS encrypts any data you might enter into a platform — e.g., bank details, address, etc. — making it practically impossible for hackers to intercept or manipulate.

Random Number Generators

A must for any online gambling operator, Random Number Generators (RNGs) keep games fair and outcomes unpredictable. Beyond ensuring fair play, they also contribute to cybersecurity by minimizing the risk of hacking and in-play cheating.