iOS 18 is Finally Out! Know What’s New

(STL.News) With iOS 18, Apple aims to make the iPhone experience much more powerful and personal than ever before. Unfortunately, this update also means some of the iPhone models are slated to become obsolete in a few years because they aren’t compatible with iOS 18.

Here’s a list of iOS 18 compatible devices:

iPhone 11 to 16 (all models)

iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd Generation)

However, the new Apple Intelligence features are only compatible with the iPhone 15 Pro & Pro Max and the entire iPhone 16 lineup.

However, the new Apple Intelligence features are only compatible with the iPhone 15 Pro & Pro Max and the entire iPhone 16 lineup.

Do you not see the iPhone model you are currently using on the eligible or compatible device list? Maybe it is time to consider upgrading your iPhone and buying a new device.

Without further ado, let’s delve into the exciting features that are the highlight of iOS 18.

Home Screen and Control Center Makeover

You know you wanted this! Apple has delivered a killer makeover of the Home Screen and Control Center with iOS 18.You don’t have to deal with the rigid grid layout any longer.

The widgets and apps can be rearranged freely on the Home Screen, ensuring they truly reflect your preferences and workflow.

Do you not like the pre-defined Control Center toggles? No problem! You can remove, add, or rearrange them according to your preference.

Brand-new password manager app

The familiar Keychain feature has undergone a massive upgrade and has been converted into a full-blown application called Passwords.

This dedicated Passwords app ends your nightmare of juggling multiple passwords across different platforms. You don’t have to scramble through browser extensions or notes.

Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence is the iPhone maker’s spin on generative AI, and it has been rolled out with iOS 18. While still in its nascent stage, Apple Intelligence makes significant improvements to Siri to make the assistant more helpful and capable.

However, you will have to wait to experience the full power of Apple Intelligence. The changes might be more pronounced with future updates like iOS 18.1.

AI transcription for voice memos

Didn’t you hate having to download a third-party application to transcribe voice memos? Well, not anymore!

With iOS 18, you will notice the Voice Memos application displays a live transcript of your speech while recording audio.

Similarly, you can record audio and view transcripts in the Notes app as well.

Dedicated Game Mode

A dedicated Game Mode has been introduced, which prioritizes performances and optimizes system resources for a lag-free, smooth gaming experience.

Whether you are dominating the leaderboard in your favorite racing title or battling it out in a graphically demanding RPG, Game Mode ensures your gameplay remains responsive and uninterrupted.

The Notes app solves math calculations.

You can now ditch the calculator application to solve math equations directly in the Notes application. What’s more, you ask? The math problem is automatically solved on your behalf.

Suppose you are creating your monthly budget on the Notes app or logging in your daily expenses; the Notes app will automatically crunch the numbers for you. You don’t need to leave the app to open the Calculator.

Photos app makeover

Most users often think of navigating through the Photos app as a challenge, especially if they click too many photos. In iOS 18, Apple redesigned the Photos app to make it easier for you.

The redesign’s aim is to make it easier for users to find specific photos by organizing them in categories or by theme.

The app will also let you filter out screenshots and receipts so it does not clog your Library.

Updated Messages app

The Messages app has got several upgrades in iOS 18. You can now schedule messages to send later, format messages and specific words in your messages with text effects, and react to messages with more Tapbacks.

You can also emphasize your text by adding effects, such as italics, bold, underline, and strikethrough, or apply animated effects to any word, letter, emoji, or phrase.

iOS 18 brings messages via satellite to many iPhones, which means you can stay connected when you use satellite capabilities without cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

Conclusion: iOS 18 is a step forward in personalization and convenience!

iOS 18 is a significant update that empowers you to personalize your iPhone experience more than ever before. From a customizable home screen to hidden productivity tools, this update offers features for every type of user. With the promise of future enhancements like Apple Intelligence, iOS 18 paves the way for a more intuitive and user-centric iPhone experience.

So, what are you waiting for? Download iOS 18 today and explore the exciting possibilities it holds!

