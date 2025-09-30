Best 25 devices/products to remove stress and anxiety (the #1 will surprise you)

Rank Product/Device Description

1 Pulsetto Vagus Nerve Stimulator Pulsetto is a wearable vagus nerve stimulator designed to help users manage stress, anxiety, and burnout through targeted neuromodulation. By stimulating the vagus nerve through gentle electrical pulses, Pulsetto aims to activate the body’s relaxation response and improve sleep quality. The device connects via Bluetooth to a companion app, allowing users to customize session types, adjust settings, and track progress. Many users have found Pulsetto easy to set up, featuring guided programs for daily wind-down routines that deliver subtle yet noticeable improvements in calmness and sleep. While results typically require consistent use over several weeks, Pulsetto stands out for its practicality and convenience, helping create peaceful moments in the midst of a hectic lifestyle. Some users report minor discomfort during prolonged wear and wish for finer control over stimulation intensity, but overall feedback is positive regarding stress relief, quality sleep, and ease of use. Pulsetto offers a non-pharmaceutical solution for anxiety management and has quickly gained recognition as one of the most effective wellness tech devices of 2025 for stress reduction and mental clarity.

2 Apollo Neuro Apollo Neuro is a touch therapy wearable that delivers gentle vibrations to activate the parasympathetic nervous system and reduce chronic stress. Its innovative technology supports relaxation, improved sleep, and overall well-being. Users wear the device, which works seamlessly with daily routines, to gradually foster calm and mental balance. Clinical research and user testimonials highlight the benefits of personalized vibration patterns in boosting emotional resilience and focus. The Apollo Neuro app offers guided programs tailored to individual needs, including stress management, sleep enhancement, and performance improvement. Typically, users notice positive results within a few weeks and find this wearable helpful in both work and personal life settings for ongoing stress control.

3 Muse 2 Headband Muse 2 is a smart headband equipped with advanced EEG sensors to monitor brain activity and provide real-time biofeedback via soothing audio cues during meditation and mindfulness practice. This wearable helps users cultivate relaxation and focus, supporting cognitive metrics such as memory and attentiveness. The companion app tracks progress with personalized insights, empowering users to refine their meditation techniques and manage daily stress. Its lightweight, flexible design ensures comfortable long-term wear, and Muse 2 is recognized for integrating seamlessly into self-care routines. Many practitioners choose Muse 2 for its science-backed approach to meditation, improved awareness, and optimized mental performance.

4 HeartMath Inner Balance HeartMath Inner Balance is a biofeedback device using heart rate variability (HRV) sensing to guide users through stress-relieving breathing exercises. Paired with an easy-to-use app, Inner Balance provides instant feedback, helping users build emotional resilience and quickly return to a relaxed state during moments of anxiety. The app tracks progress over time, offering insights into stress levels and personal improvement. Developed from validated research, this device is popular among mental wellness professionals and individuals seeking to master their stress response. It is portable, affordable, and suitable for daily use at home or in the office, making it a trusted choice for lasting anxiety relief.

5 TouchPoints Wearable TouchPoints are dual wearable devices that use alternating vibrations to reduce cortisol levels, calm the nervous system, and improve sleep. Users wear them on their wrists or pockets and select from three adjustable speed settings for optimal comfort. TouchPoints offer a drug-free method for managing stress, leveraging BLAST (bilateral stimulation tactual technology) to disrupt the body’s stress response. Packaged with silicone wristbands and a charging cable, the device is non-invasive and backed by scientific validation. TouchPoints can quickly ease acute stress during presentations, travel, or difficult conversations, improving focus and overall emotional stability.

6 CalmiGo Device CalmiGo is a handheld tool for managing stress and anxiety through regulated breathing, grounding techniques, and calming aromatherapy scents. It adapts to breathing patterns, offering feedback via lights and vibrations to optimize relaxation and activate the parasympathetic system. The device engages multiple senses for a comprehensive calming effect, and its solidified aromatherapy plates are made with organic, non-GMO oils. Compact and portable, CalmiGo operates drug-free and helps relieve anxiety within three minutes. It is popular among frequent travelers and professionals looking for on-the-go relief in stressful situations.

7 Emotiv Insight Emotiv Insight is a wireless EEG headset for brainwave monitoring, mental quantification, and cognitive performance tracking. Suited to educators, researchers, and those interested in biofeedback, it uses semi-dry polymer sensors for hassle-free use and allows users to explore mental commands, cognitive trends, and relaxation patterns in real time. The lightweight design and Bluetooth connectivity support long sessions and minimal setup time. Emotiv Insight provides data-driven insights into stress and anxiety triggers, empowering users to improve emotional regulation and well-being.

8 Oura Ring The Oura Ring is a smart wearable that tracks body temperature, sleep patterns, heart rate, and stress indicators. Its advanced analytics help users optimize rest, manage stress, and improve overall well-being. The Oura app aggregates data for personalized coaching, showing when stress levels are rising and suggesting actionable relaxation techniques. The ring is comfortable and discreet, making it ideal for all-day wear. It’s highly rated for its accuracy in wellness tracking and is often recommended in biohacker and wellness circles.

9 Lieb Smart Patch This patch offers real-time monitoring and vibration feedback to reduce anxiety by targeting the body’s nervous system. Lightweight and discreet, it is simple to wear under clothing and features an intuitive app interface for tracking physiological stress signals. Users commonly find the smart patch effective for immediate anxiety reduction during tense moments like meetings or public speaking.

10 ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat & Pillow Set This portable mat set features hundreds of acupressure spikes to stimulate nerves, promote circulation, and relax tense muscles. Regular use can decrease cortisol, improve sleep, and relieve headaches by providing physical distraction from anxious thoughts. Widely praised by both consumers and wellness experts, this mat is often used in the evenings or after workouts to aid recovery and foster deep relaxation.

11 Shakti Acupressure Mat Known as the original acupressure mat, the Shakti Mat helps release muscular tension, support circulation, and promote relaxation. A favorite of wellness editors, its unique spike design delivers a soothing ‘massage-like’ effect, distracting from mental stress and triggering the body’s natural endorphins. Users report feeling calmer, more energized, and free of physical stiffness after short sessions.

12 Mr. Sandman Weighted Blanket Weighted blankets use gentle, even pressure to mimic the sensation of being hugged, reducing cortisol and calming the nervous system. The Mr. Sandman blanket is crafted for comfort, alleviating insomnia, anxiety, and ADHD through pressure therapy. Many users find it especially helpful for nighttime anxiety, reporting deeper and more restorative sleep.

13 Cove Stress Management Device Cove uses gentle vibrations behind the ears to activate emotional balance pathways in the brain, aiming to improve sleep, relaxation, and focus. The wearable is non-invasive and tracks progress using biometric feedback, making it a favorite among those seeking drug-free solutions integrated into active daily routines.

14 Flow Headset Flow is a tDCS device for mild to moderate depression management, using low-level current to stimulate the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex. The mobile app tracks mood and sleep, and clinical evidence supports Flow as a safe, effective tool for improving mental wellness at home without medication. A 30-day return policy allows risk-free trials.

15 Headspace App Headspace is a meditation and mindfulness app offering guided sessions to calm anxiety, improve sleep, and foster emotional resilience. Its content library covers breathing exercises, calming stories, and stress-management programs, making it suitable for daily use by beginners and seasoned practitioners alike.

16 Calm App Calm provides mindfulness exercises, sleep stories, guided breathing, and relaxation tools designed to reduce stress and anxiety. With personalized recommendations and a vast range of content, Calm has become a trusted companion for millions facing daily challenges or seeking evening wind-down.

17 Buddha Board Buddha Board is a creative outlet that encourages mindfulness through drawing and water painting. It provides an accessible, screen-free activity to redirect focus, reduce stress, and promote present-moment awareness. Artists and non-artists alike use it as a fun, meditative technique to combat anxiety and digital overload.

18 Hoolest VeRelief Prime VeRelief Prime provides effective solutions for lowering cortisol and calming brain activity using targeted electrical stimulation. Backed by scientific evidence, this device is quickly gaining attention for its accessible, fast-acting results, especially for users needing immediate relief in high-pressure environments.

19 Sensory Fidget Toys Fidget toys, such as squishy sensory balls or putty, offer tactile relief for both children and adults, redirecting anxious energy and improving focus. They are portable, affordable, and supported by research as beneficial for managing sensory overload and acute stress episodes.

20 Manta Sleep Mask SOUND Combining total blackout with built-in audio, this sleep mask helps users access restorative rest and guided meditation, calming nerves and promoting deeper sleep. Its ergonomic design is favored in travel and wellness communities for easing nighttime anxiety and improving relaxation.

21 Empatica E4 Tracker Empatica E4 is a medical-grade wearable that tracks stress physiology—skin conductance, temperature, and heart rate—providing data for self-quantification or clinical use. Widely used in research and health-tech, it helps users and professionals understand and intervene in rising anxiety with data-driven feedback.

22 Spire Stone Spire Stone is a breath and stress tracker clipped to clothing. It sends instant notifications to practice mindful breathing as soon as stress is detected, helping interrupt anxiety loops and build resilience over time. Spire appeals to productivity seekers and those with high-stress lifestyles.

23 Cornbread Hemp CBD Gummies These full spectrum CBD gummies are formulated for relaxation and improved sleep. CBD’s impact on anxiety symptoms is supported by scientific research, and these gummies are manufactured to high-quality standards. Users often report less frequent panic episodes and more balanced moods.

24 French Lavender Essential Oil French Lavender Essential Oil is renowned for its calming properties. Used in baths, diffused, or added to lotion, lavender helps ease anxiety, reduce insomnia, and foster restful sleep. It’s a natural remedy with centuries of positive tradition among wellness enthusiasts.