Entertainment

Wonton King – St. Louis – Offers Catering Menu Online

Smith
Smith
Wonton King - St. Louis - Offers Catering Menu Online
Wonton King - St. Louis - Offers Catering Menu Online

Wonton King, 8116 Olive Blvd, University City, MO, has added its Chinese catering menu online at ezCater.com.

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (STL.News) Wonton King has served its award-winning Chinese cuisine to the St. Louis region for over twenty years at 8116 Olive Blvd, University City, MO.

Contents
Wonton King, 8116 Olive Blvd, University City, MO, has added its Chinese catering menu online at ezCater.com.Wonton King is a high-volume restaurant capable of serving diners in-house and providing delivery and catering.  For the best Asian catering, call Wonton King.Address and phone:Additional resources:

Additionally, over the same period, they offered catering services on a select basis, with customers calling in and repeating.  However, due to changes in technology and marketing, Wonton King has now added its catering menu online and on the popular ezCater.com website.

Wonton King is a high-volume restaurant capable of serving diners in-house and providing delivery and catering.  For the best Asian catering, call Wonton King.

It’s a perfect time to view the menus so you can make your holiday plans early and beat the crowd.  No event size is too small or too large.  They have the staff and kitchen to facilitate an order of any size.  With their capacity, you can’t afford to risk a major event with just any caterer.  It would be best to have a caterer with a history of successfully making customers happy.  They have that based on their 25+ year history and its online ratings and awards.

Partnering with ezCater.com is the company’s first step in leveraging the technological changes that have taken place in recent years to expand its business.  Although they have offered online ordering for small orders for many years, this is a significant step in escalating their catering business.

Address and phone:

8116 Olive Blvd
University City, Missouri 63130
Phone: +1 314-567-9997

Additional resources:
TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Smith
Follow:
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news articles.  He is a member of the United States Press Agency.
Previous Article iOS 18 is Finally Out! Know What's New iOS 18 is Finally Out! Know What’s New
Next Article Dragon Kitchen - Jefferson City, MO - Sued for $1.8 by DOL Dragon Kitchen – Jefferson City, MO – Sued for $1.87M by DOL

Your Trusted Source for Accurate and Timely Updates!

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.

Popular Posts

Thai Street Food at Sasi Thai Market – Feb. 24 & 25

Thai Street Food at Sasi Thai Market - Saturday, February 24th, and Sunday, February 25th.…

By Smith

Hatzel & Buehler to Pay $500K – Age Discrimination Suit

Hatzel & Buehler to Pay $500,000 to Settle EEOC Age Discrimination Suit New Jersey Branch…

By Smith

Missouri Governor Announces Five Judicial Appointments 8-18

Missouri Governor Parson Announces Five Judicial Appointments JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Today, Missouri Governor Mike…

By Smith