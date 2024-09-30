Wonton King – St. Louis – Offers Catering Menu Online

Wonton King, 8116 Olive Blvd, University City, MO, has added its Chinese catering menu online at ezCater.com.

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (STL.News) Wonton King has served its award-winning Chinese cuisine to the St. Louis region for over twenty years at 8116 Olive Blvd, University City, MO.

Additionally, over the same period, they offered catering services on a select basis, with customers calling in and repeating. However, due to changes in technology and marketing, Wonton King has now added its catering menu online and on the popular ezCater.com website.

Wonton King is a high-volume restaurant capable of serving diners in-house and providing delivery and catering. For the best Asian catering, call Wonton King.

It’s a perfect time to view the menus so you can make your holiday plans early and beat the crowd. No event size is too small or too large. They have the staff and kitchen to facilitate an order of any size. With their capacity, you can’t afford to risk a major event with just any caterer. It would be best to have a caterer with a history of successfully making customers happy. They have that based on their 25+ year history and its online ratings and awards.

Partnering with ezCater.com is the company’s first step in leveraging the technological changes that have taken place in recent years to expand its business. Although they have offered online ordering for small orders for many years, this is a significant step in escalating their catering business.

Address and phone:

8116 Olive Blvd

University City, Missouri 63130

Phone: +1 314-567-9997

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Additional resources: