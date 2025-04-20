St. Louis Restaurant Review Published Article – Gioia’s Deli

St. Louis Restaurant Review Features Iconic Gioia’s Deli in Latest Article

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review has published an in-depth article highlighting one of the city’s most beloved culinary institutions — Gioia’s Deli, a name that has become synonymous with hearty Italian sandwiches and a rich local tradition. The new feature sheds light on the century-old establishment’s enduring legacy, award-winning menu, and its deep roots in The Hill neighborhood of St. Louis.

The article, titled “Gioia’s Deli in St. Louis is a Century Old Treasure”, takes readers on a flavorful journey through the history, culture, and community influence that has made Gioia’s Deli a household name among food enthusiasts in Missouri and beyond.

A St. Louis Staple Since 1918

Founded in 1918, Gioia’s Deli is one of the oldest and most iconic sandwich shops in the region. What began as a humble grocery store on The Hill has evolved into a national destination for sandwich lovers. The new review by St. Louis Restaurant Review explores the deli’s transformation over the years, from a local favorite to a James Beard Award-winning eatery recognized on a national scale.

The feature celebrates the hard work and passion of the Donley family, who have operated Gioia’s for several generations. Their dedication to authenticity, quality, and customer satisfaction has kept the deli thriving in a highly competitive food landscape.

Famous for the Hot Salami Sandwich

No discussion about Gioia’s Deli would be complete without mentioning its legendary hot salami sandwich — a St. Louis culinary icon in its own right. The St. Louis Restaurant Review article dives into the craftsmanship behind this signature sandwich, from its secret spice blend to the slow-cooked salami made fresh daily.

The hot salami has garnered a cult following, often drawing lines out the door during lunch hours. Food lovers from all over the country travel to St. Louis just to get a taste of this one-of-a-kind creation.

A Nationally Recognized Culinary Gem

In 2017, Gioia’s Deli earned one of the highest honors in the culinary world — an America’s Classic Award from the prestigious James Beard Foundation. The St. Louis Restaurant Review article reflects on how this national recognition helped elevate the deli’s profile while reinforcing its commitment to maintaining the same flavors and traditions that loyal customers have cherished for decades.

The article also highlights Gioia’s expanding footprint, including its popular Downtown St. Louis location, which brings the deli’s famous sandwiches to a broader audience, including downtown professionals and tourists visiting the Gateway Arch and Busch Stadium.

Supporting Local: More Than Just a Meal

Beyond the food, the article emphasizes Gioia’s dedication to supporting the local community. Whether it’s partnering with nearby businesses, hiring local talent, or sourcing ingredients from nearby purveyors, Gioia’s Deli remains firmly rooted in its mission to uplift St. Louis in every bite.

St. Louis Restaurant Review praises Gioia’s as not only a culinary institution but also a community hub that has endured through changing times, economic shifts, and even a global pandemic — all while staying true to its core values of family, tradition, and flavor.

A Must-Read for Food Lovers

Readers looking to explore the whole story behind Gioia’s Deli are encouraged to read the full article published by St. Louis Restaurant Review. The review includes exclusive photos, historical insights, customer testimonials, and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes this deli one of the top dining experiences in the St. Louis metro area.

Food enthusiasts, tourists, and locals alike will find the article to be an inspiring celebration of heritage, flavor, and the power of good food to bring people together.

PLEASE NOTE: The image is a licensed generic picture and does not accurately represent a sandwich prepared by Gioia’s Deli.