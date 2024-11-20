Ad imageAd image
General

Three Pleaded Guilty to Nine Auto Loan Fraud

Smith
Smith
Three Pleaded Guilty to Nine Auto Loan Fraud
Three Pleaded Guilty to Nine Auto Loan Fraud

Three Admit Nearly $350,000 Auto Loan Fraud – Willie Roy Carter – Kizzie Davis a.k.a.  Kizzie Lofon – Charles Davis Jr.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Three people have pleaded guilty to federal charges and admitted fraudulently obtaining nine auto loans worth nearly $350,000.

Willie Roy Carter, 75, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Thursday to one count of bank fraud and one count of mail fraud.  Kizzie Davis, also known as Kizzie Lofton, 46, pleaded guilty on October 31 to one count of mail fraud.  Her husband, Charles Davis Jr., 57, pleaded guilty on October 24 to one count of bank fraud and one count of mail fraud.

Carter, aided by Charles and Kizzie Davis, applied for auto loans between July 23, 2018, and August 1, 2018, using fraudulent purchase and loan documents.  Carter did not own or plan to buy the vehicles as represented in the loan applications; however, Carter claimed the cars were being sold by City Limits Auto Sales, a business name registered in Missouri in 2016 by Charles Davis.  Carter gave the loan checks to Charles Davis to deposit.  Money orders for monthly loan payments were purchased by Kizzie Davis and mailed via the United States Postal Service from Florida to lenders in Missouri to lull the financial institutions into believing the automobile purchases were legitimate and delay the reporting of the fraudulent activity.

The nine loans totaled about $345,444.

Carter also admitted charging $10,396 on two credit cards that he never paid off.

Charles Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on January 28, 2025; Kizzie Davis will be sentenced on February 13, 2025, and Carter five days later.

Each bank fraud and mail fraud charge is punishable by up to 30 years in prison, a $1 million fine, or both prison and a fine.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated the case.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Linda Lane is prosecuting the case.

Source: DOJ

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Smith
Follow:
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news articles.  He is a member of the United States Press Agency.
Previous Article Marco's Pizza Franchisee to Pay $207K in Penalties Marco’s Pizza Franchisee to Pay $207K in Penalties

Your Trusted Source for Accurate and Timely Updates!

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.

Popular Posts

Greek Kitchen in Kirkwood, MO Closes Forever

Greek Kitchen in Kirkwood, Missouri, closed its doors forever on July 1, 2023. KIRKWOOD, MO…

By Smith

Tutti Frutti Frozen Yogurt to Pay Damages – Back Wages

Massachusetts, NH—Tutti Frutti Frozen Yogurt Business Pays $10K in Punitive Damages and $1,978 in Back…

By Smith

$553M to Shore Up Retirement Saving for Michigan Seniors

Michigan Gov. Whitmer Awards Funding to Shore Up Retirement Savings for Michigan Seniors, Putting More…

By Smith