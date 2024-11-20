Three Pleaded Guilty to Nine Auto Loan Fraud

Three Admit Nearly $350,000 Auto Loan Fraud – Willie Roy Carter – Kizzie Davis a.k.a. Kizzie Lofon – Charles Davis Jr.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Three people have pleaded guilty to federal charges and admitted fraudulently obtaining nine auto loans worth nearly $350,000.

Willie Roy Carter, 75, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Thursday to one count of bank fraud and one count of mail fraud. Kizzie Davis, also known as Kizzie Lofton, 46, pleaded guilty on October 31 to one count of mail fraud. Her husband, Charles Davis Jr., 57, pleaded guilty on October 24 to one count of bank fraud and one count of mail fraud.

Carter, aided by Charles and Kizzie Davis, applied for auto loans between July 23, 2018, and August 1, 2018, using fraudulent purchase and loan documents. Carter did not own or plan to buy the vehicles as represented in the loan applications; however, Carter claimed the cars were being sold by City Limits Auto Sales, a business name registered in Missouri in 2016 by Charles Davis. Carter gave the loan checks to Charles Davis to deposit. Money orders for monthly loan payments were purchased by Kizzie Davis and mailed via the United States Postal Service from Florida to lenders in Missouri to lull the financial institutions into believing the automobile purchases were legitimate and delay the reporting of the fraudulent activity.

The nine loans totaled about $345,444.

Carter also admitted charging $10,396 on two credit cards that he never paid off.

Charles Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on January 28, 2025; Kizzie Davis will be sentenced on February 13, 2025, and Carter five days later.

Each bank fraud and mail fraud charge is punishable by up to 30 years in prison, a $1 million fine, or both prison and a fine.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Linda Lane is prosecuting the case.

Source: DOJ