Food Recall – Hormel Recalls Spiced Deli Ham

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) Hormel Foods, an Austin, MN establishment, is recalling approximately 945 pounds of ready-to-eat spiced deli ham products due to misbranding and undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.  The product may contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The ready-to-eat spiced deli ham product was packaged on November 17, 2023.  The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

5-lb.  plastic casing or various weight packages sliced from a retail deli containing “Hormel Spiced Ham With Natural Juices” with lot code 051424 represented on the immediate packaging.  The product is packaged in boxed cases labeled as “HML SPCD HAM-D SHAPE 9/5LB” with a case code 04472 and PREPARE/FRZ BY date of 05/14/24-07.
The products subject to recall bear the establishment number “EST. 199” inside the USDA mark of inspection.   These items were shipped to retail locations in Pennsylvania   The retailers sliced the spiced ham in the deli area of the store for purchase by consumers.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that retail deli employees observed cheese in the spiced deli ham product during slicing   The spiced deli ham product does not contain milk, a known allergen, therefore milk is not declared on the label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products   Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in delis and food service locations’ refrigerators and freezers Deli and food service locations are urged not to serve these products   Consumers who have purchased these products from the retail delis and have an allergy to milk should not consume them   These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers   When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Rick Williamson, Manager of Corporate Communications and Media Relations, Hormel Foods, at Media@Hormel.com.  Consumers can contact Hormel Foods Customer Relations using the contact us section on hormelfoods.com, https://www.hormelfoods.com/about/contact-us/, or call 1-800-523-4635, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA  Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov   For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

