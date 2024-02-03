Ole Jose Grill & Cantina to Pay $167K in Back Wages
Categories

Ole Jose Grill & Cantina to Pay $167K in Back Wages

The U.S. Department of Labor Recovered $167K in Back Wages and Damages for 17 Workers who were Denied Overtime Pay by West Virginia Restaurant Ole Jose Grill & Cantina LLC.

Washington, DC (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Labor released the following information regarding actions brought against Ole Jose Grill & Cantina, LLC in Pineville, West Virginia.

Employer Name: Ole Jose Grill & Cantina LLC, operating as Ole, Jose Grill & Cantina

Employer Address: 564 River Drive Ave., Pineville, West Virginia 24784

Investigation findings: Investigators with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act when the employer improperly paid tipped employees time and one-half their cash wage for hours over 40 in a workweek – instead of time and one-half the applicable minimum wage. Additionally, the employer misclassified one tipped employee as an independent contractor, paid kitchen staff a flat rate for all hours worked with no overtime premium paid and failed to keep hours worked records for the back of house kitchen employees.

Back Wages Recovered: $83,632 to 17 employees

Liquidated Damages Paid: $83,632

Quote: “Many restaurant workers struggle to make ends meet, and they deserve to be paid for all hours worked. Employers who shortchange their employees will be held accountable,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director John DuMont in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

SOURCE: DOL

77 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEO
Written by

Smith

Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news stories.  Smith is a member of the United States Press Agency.

You might also like

BEFORE YOU GO

More Reading

Post navigation

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x