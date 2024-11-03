Entertainment

Candicci’s Offers Thanksgiving Menu for Pickup – 2024

Smith
Smith
Candicci's Offers Thanksgiving Menu for Pickup - 2024
Candicci's Offers Thanksgiving Menu for Pickup - 2024

Candicci’s Catering & Express, 14870 Clayton Rd, Chesterfield, MO, offers its famous Thanksgiving menu for takeout only.

CHESTERFIELD, MO (STL.News) If you miss Candicci’s authentic Italian food, which residents have come to love over its 40+ year history, it is still available for catering and takeout or delivery only.

Contents
Candicci’s Catering & Express, 14870 Clayton Rd, Chesterfield, MO, offers its famous Thanksgiving menu for takeout only.Candicci’s Catering & Express is offering its Thanksgiving Menu for 2024 as follows:

They closed Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar on Holloway Rd a few months back.  Still, they quickly adjusted to a smaller space, making it easier to adapt to the overwhelming social and economic changes triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.  Staffing became challenging to fill, and triple net lease expenses spiraled out of control.

Many landlords and proper management companies are not willing to make leasing affordable, which is why so many vacant commercial spaces are vacant.  Banks and real estate sales organizations always help take down the economy as they suck as much from the economy and commercial properties as they can.

Nonetheless, Candicci’s adapted and still provides excellent authentic Italian cuisine, which they have served for over 40+ years.

Candicci’s Catering & Express is offering its Thanksgiving Menu for 2024 as follows:

Pick an entrees:

  • Roasted Turkey
  • Slice Ham

Sides:

  • Mac n’ Cheese
  • Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
  • Green Bean Casserole
  • Famous Italian House Salad

NOTE: choice of two – add an additional side for $8.00

Process:

  • Cost $59.99 – serves four people
  • Each order includes homemade stuffing and rolls
  • The last day to place an order is Monday, November 25, at noon.
  • Pickup is Thursday, November 28, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at 14870 Clayton Rd, Chesterfield, MO.
  • To order, please call +1 636-220-8989.  Orders via email are not accepted.  Payment must be made when the order is placed.
TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Smith
Follow:
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news articles.  He is a member of the United States Press Agency.
Previous Article Pearl Cafe - Florissant, MO Pearl Cafe – Florissant, MO – Great Thai Restaurant – Reviewed

Your Trusted Source for Accurate and Timely Updates!

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.

Popular Posts

Charles Rustin Holzer Charged with Insider Trading Again

SEC Charges Florida Investment Adviser Charles Rustin Holzer, a Second Time for Insider Trading Wellington…

By Smith

Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe Partner to Publish a Book

Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe Partner Saengchan Inthichak will publish a book about her childhood growing…

By Smith

President Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Missouri

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Missouri WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) FEMA…

By Smith