Candicci’s Catering & Express, 14870 Clayton Rd, Chesterfield, MO, offers its famous Thanksgiving menu for takeout only.

CHESTERFIELD, MO (STL.News) If you miss Candicci’s authentic Italian food, which residents have come to love over its 40+ year history, it is still available for catering and takeout or delivery only.

They closed Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar on Holloway Rd a few months back. Still, they quickly adjusted to a smaller space, making it easier to adapt to the overwhelming social and economic changes triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Staffing became challenging to fill, and triple net lease expenses spiraled out of control.

Many landlords and proper management companies are not willing to make leasing affordable, which is why so many vacant commercial spaces are vacant. Banks and real estate sales organizations always help take down the economy as they suck as much from the economy and commercial properties as they can.

Nonetheless, Candicci’s adapted and still provides excellent authentic Italian cuisine, which they have served for over 40+ years.

Candicci’s Catering & Express is offering its Thanksgiving Menu for 2024 as follows:

Pick an entrees:

Roasted Turkey

Slice Ham

Sides:

Mac n’ Cheese

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Green Bean Casserole

Famous Italian House Salad

NOTE: choice of two – add an additional side for $8.00

Process: