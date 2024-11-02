Pearl Cafe – Florissant, MO – Great Thai Restaurant – Reviewed

STL.News publishes a review of Pearl Cafe, a Thai restaurant at 8416 N. Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant, Missouri. According to TripAdvisor, it is the number one Thai restaurant in Florissant.

FLORISSANT, MO (STL.News) Pearl Cafe is among the highest-rated Thai restaurants in the St. Louis region and has been serving its authentic Thai cuisine for several years. The husband-and-wife team works daily to ensure their success through high customer satisfaction.

They also co-own two food trucks, Tuk Tuk Thai and Mr. Noodle. The food sold on the food trucks is mainly menu items from Pearl Cafe. We have provided links to their Facebook pages so you can check their location. They frequent various festivals and events and set up shop at Fock & Food Truck Park in Alton, Illinois, at least once a month.

The restaurant provides an impressive selection of single malt scotches while its menu offers stir-fries, curries, noodle dishes, and soups. The recipes are authentic and created using only the best ingredients.

According to Wikipedia.org, Thai cuisine is among the most popular worldwide. Pearl Cafe offers the most popular Thai dishes for your dining pleasure.

The dining area is decorated in Thai. It is classy but casual and creates a relaxed atmosphere. Most importantly, it is clean, and the service is excellent.

Pearl Cafe offers:

Dine-in

Online Ordering

Pickup

Delivery is Coming, but not available now

Extensive List of Beers & Malt Scotch from across the globe

Award-Wining Authentic Thai Cuisine

Two Food Trucks for public or private events

Pearl Cafe Food Truck Affiliates Facebook Ratings:

Tuk Tuk Thai Food Truck – Facebook – 5 Stars – 596 likes – 687 followers – 100% recommend (5 Reviews)

– – – 596 likes – 687 followers – 100% recommend (5 Reviews) Mr. Noodle Food Truck – Facebook – 5 Stars – 73 likes – 97 followers

Pearl Cafe online customer reviews as of November 2, 2024, at 5:45 pm are as follows:

Google – 4.7 Stars with more than 1250 online customer reviews

– 4.7 Stars with more than 1250 online customer reviews Facebook – 4.5 Stars with 322 votes – 4.3 likes – 4.3 followers – 90% recommend (854 Reviews)

– 4.5 Stars with 322 votes – 4.3 likes – 4.3 followers – 90% recommend (854 Reviews) TripAdvisor – 4.5 Bubbles with 103 online customer reviews – #3 of 165 Restaurants in Florissant

– 4.5 Bubbles with 103 online customer reviews – #3 of 165 Restaurants in Florissant Yelp – 4.4 Stars with more than 467 online customer reviews

– 4.4 Stars with more than 467 online customer reviews STL.Directory – 5.0 Stars with one online customer review

TripAdvisor lists Pearl Cafe as the Number One Thai restaurant in the Florissant, MO, area. CLICK to view the list.

On NextDoor, Pearl Cafe was a “Neighborhood Fave” for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. As of October 30, 2024, at 6:00 am, 137 “Hearts” had accumulated. Additionally, they are a featured member of St. Louis Restaurant Review. CLICK to view their business listing.

NOTE: The reviews published are subject to change without notice as online reviews are added daily, potentially changing our ratings. Refer to the review sites for the latest up-to-date reviews.

We love to analyze public ratings. We believe they have become increasingly reliable as more consumers have adapted to reading and publishing reviews.

We have published Pearl Cafe’s ratings for three years and have found them very stable. They illustrate a consistent staff, process, and procedures that have resulted in consistently high ratings over the past years.

Recent Health Inspection Scores published by St. Louis County:

04-11-2024 – Routine Inspection – 96%

12-30-2023 – Routine Inspection – 98%

06-15-2022 – Follow-Up Inspection – 96%

Conclusion of Review:

The facts speak for themselves. Their high online ratings suggest that hundreds, if not thousands, of customers are delighted with the cuisine and service. The high Health Inspection Scores support a similar view as the customers. The legal structure is correct, resulting in satisfied customers and serving high-rated cuisine in a safe and clean environment that St. Louis County highly rates. Pearl Cafe is a Recommended restaurant by STL.News.

Legal Structure:

Legal Name: Pearl Cafe, LLC

Date Formed: May 27, 2008

Charter Number: LC0897169

Status: Active

Registered Agent: Duangjai Truong

Source: Missouri Secretary of State

Pearl Cafe is conveniently located at:

8416 N Lindbergh Blvd

Florissant, Missouri 6301

Phone: +1 314-831-3701

Email: PearlCafeSTL@yahoo.com

