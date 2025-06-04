Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub – Events & Specials

Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub, 840 Bryan Road in O’Fallon, Missouri, has announced its events and special offers for June and July 2025.

O’FALLON, MO (STL.News)—Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub, a popular Irish sports bar located at 840 Bryan Rd in O’Fallon, Missouri, has announced its events and special offerings for June and July 2025.

Now that we have rolled into the summer of 2025, Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub has outlined an agenda for your summer entertainment to ensure an excellent time for you, your family, and your friends.

Hattrick’s Irish Sports Bar announcement of events and special offerings for June and July 2025:

Late Night Menu —Our appetizers will be offered until 10:00 p.m. Our kitchen closed at 9:00 p.m. previously, but it does not now. We will extend the appetizer portion until 10:00 p.m. to better serve our customers.

—Our appetizers will be offered until 10:00 p.m. Our kitchen closed at 9:00 p.m. previously, but it does not now. We will extend the appetizer portion until 10:00 p.m. to better serve our customers. Live Music – every Tuesday and Wednesday throughout June from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm – Tuesday – Brad Welker – Wednesday – Thomas & Treadway

– every Tuesday and Wednesday throughout June from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm – Tuesday – Brad Welker – Wednesday – Thomas & Treadway Non-Stop Happy Hour – Every Monday, Happy Hour lasts all night long, which is perfect for starting the week correctly.

– Every Monday, Happy Hour lasts all night long, which is perfect for starting the week correctly. Brunch Specials – June 7th, June 21st, July 12th, and July 26th – Kick off summer with Hattrick’s Summer Brunch Party, featuring $14 Mimosas, live music from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and delicious Brunch Food and drink Specials.

Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub: O’Fallon, Missouri’s Premier Spot for Food, Drinks & Sports

If you’re looking for a welcoming neighborhood bar that offers great food, cold drinks, and non-stop sports action, look no further than Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub in O’Fallon, Missouri. This locally owned gem has quickly become a community favorite, offering a unique blend of Irish-inspired ambiance and American sports bar energy.

Hattrick’s is known for its friendly atmosphere, creative scratch-made menu, and one of the best beer selections in the area. Whether you’re stopping in for a meal, catching a game, or meeting friends for happy hour, Hattrick’s delivers a quality experience every time.

Authentic Irish Pub Vibes with a Local Twist

Hattrick’s blends traditional Irish pub charm with the laid-back feel of a Missouri sports bar. The décor is warm and welcoming, with hand-built furnishings, local memorabilia, and sports-themed accents that give it a personality all its own. Guests immediately feel like regulars, whether it’s their first visit or their fiftieth.

A Scratch-Made Menu That Satisfies

What sets Hattrick’s apart is its commitment to fresh, house-made food. The kitchen delivers pub classics with an original twist—like Buffalo Chicken Rangoon, Shepherd’s Pie Poppers, and the Fat Pat Melt. Their Fish & Chips is a nod to Irish heritage, while burgers and sandwiches round out a robust menu that appeals to all tastes.

For lighter fare, fresh salads and shareable appetizers are always a hit. The quality of ingredients and consistent execution keep customers coming back for more.

Cold Beers, Great Spirits, and Happy Hour Deals

With over 45 beers and a full-service bar, Hattrick’s offers something for every kind of drinker. Fans of Irish staples will enjoy $3 Guinness and Jameson specials, while craft beer lovers have plenty to choose from. The weekday happy hour (3–6 PM) features half-price appetizers and discounted drinks, making it a go-to after-work spot.

Sports, Entertainment & Community Spirit

Dozens of TVs ensure there’s never a bad seat for the game, and regular events—from live music to karaoke—keep things exciting. Hattrick’s is also a strong supporter of local charities and takes pride in being a hub for the O’Fallon community.

Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub address, phone, and email:

840 Bryan Road

O’Fallon, Missouri 63368

Phone: +1 636-281-3271

Email: HattricksPub@gmail.com

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Additional resources: