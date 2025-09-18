St. Louis Needs More Than Oversight – Deploy the Guard Now

St Louis, Missouri, Needs More Than Oversight—Governor Kehoe Should Deploy the Guard Now

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) St Louis, Missouri – The State of Missouri has stepped in and asserted control over the St Louis Police Department. That was the right first move—and a long time coming—but it is not a finish line. Paper reforms do not stop bullets, and reorganizations do not reassure families who hear gunfire at bedtime. We are past the point of incrementalism. The mission now is to stabilize the streets, restore confidence, and protect the people who live and work here. That requires a visible, time-bound National Guard surge under state command—a surge that supports police, locks down critical corridors, and puts would-be offenders on notice that Missouri is serious about public safety.

St. Louisans are not asking for speeches; they are asking for safety. The city’s resilience has been tested again and again by brazen violence that has spilled from side streets to commercial corridors, from late-night corners to daytime school routes. We can debate trend lines and governance structures for months, but the day-to-day reality for too many residents remains the same: fear, fatigue, and the nagging sense that the most basic promise of government—secure streets—has not been kept. The state now holds the keys to police oversight. Use them. But also bring the Guard to close the gap between policy and reality.

Let’s be blunt about the stakes. When bodies are turning up in duffel bags and being dumped in vacant lots, a civilized city says “enough” and acts accordingly. The point of a Guard surge is not symbolism or “militarization.” The fact is prevention: deter the next atrocity, disrupt the crews that are terrorizing neighborhoods, and create breathing room for detectives and prosecutors to build cases that stick. Suppose we are serious about ending these headlines. In that case, we must be serious about allocating resources in the exact places and at the precise times that violence concentrates—and keeping them there long enough to matter.

A state-led surge into St Louis, Missouri, is superior to federal intervention for three reasons:

A state-led surge is superior to a federal intervention for three reasons. First, Missouri retains control of mission scope, rules of engagement, and coordination with local agencies. Second, Missouri earns the credit for stabilizing its largest metro rather than becoming a backdrop for someone else’s national agenda. Third, a state surge can be precise. We can define a support mission that keeps the Guard off routine patrol and focused on tasks that free sworn officers to police: fixed-site security, traffic and scene control, critical-infrastructure protection, real-time camera monitoring, and high-visibility deterrence at known hot spots and events.

What does that look like on the ground? Think concentric rings of security that shore up the city’s daily heartbeat. Hospitals and trauma centers get fixed posts, ensuring staff and ambulances move without interference. Transit hubs and transfer points get high-visibility details, which reduces opportunistic robberies and restores confidence for riders and operators. Tourist corridors and downtown event zones see consistent Guard presence around entrances, garages, and pedestrian choke points so police can focus on interdiction instead of traffic cones and crowd lanes. Critical infrastructure—bridges, water facilities, power nodes—receives perimeter security and roving checks, hardening targets that bad actors might otherwise exploit.

Next, narrow in on the micro-hotspots where violence clusters most predictably by time and place. The Guard’s role is not to play cop but to act as a force multiplier: hold perimeters, staff traffic posts at ingress/egress routes, secure scenes so evidence is preserved, and maintain a deterrent posture that reduces the chaos into which officers are often called. In parallel, police execute targeted operations—warrant service on repeat violent offenders, gun-offender compliance checks, and data-driven interdiction of carjacking crews and robbery crews. The surge shrinks the space in which predators operate and expands the time officers have to do proactive, constitutional policing.

This mission must be time-bound and phased. Phase I (0–7 days): rapid staging, visible arrival, and immediate coverage of hospitals, transit nodes, and weekend entertainment districts. Phase II (8–45 days): stable manning of fixed posts; integration of Guard personnel into the real-time crime center to increase “eyes on” analytics; joint operations plans that align Guard perimeters with police interdiction windows. Phase III (46–90 days): targeted drawdown at sites where metrics improve, while concentrating resources on any corridors that remain stubbornly hot. At every phase, the mission stays a support mission—no solo Guard patrols, no mission creep into investigative roles, and no improvising at the edge of policy.

Because trust matters, the surge must be wrapped in guardrails that protect civil liberties and reassure the public. Publish the rules of engagement and a plain-language summary. Make clear that the Guard does not run stops or searches; police do. Require body-worn camera policies for any joint details. Establish a rapid complaint-intake pathway with transparent timelines. Assign neighborhood liaisons so residents have a named human being to call with concerns. Post a daily public dashboard—911 response times, shootings in targeted corridors, felonies cleared that were connected to surge operations, and community sentiment measures. Transparency is not a burden; it is the price of legitimacy and the pathway to cooperation.

No surge survives contact with the courts unless the courts are ready. That means planning downstream capacity now. Reserve jail beds for the priority offenders the surge aims to bring in. Set aside fast-track dockets for violent felonies so arrests convert into prosecutions without delay. Add prosecutors and public defenders on temporary detail to ensure cases move and rights are protected. Expand pretrial services to reduce failures to appear in court. Support witness protection and relocation funds to keep cases from collapsing. A public-safety push that fails in the courtroom will demoralize officers and communities alike; a push that succeeds will deter the next wave of violence before it starts.

Business recovery and civic pride are also on the line. Safety is the first incentive package. A city that feels disorderly loses foot traffic, talent, tourism, and investors—no matter what the spreadsheets say. Conversely, a town that visibly protects its hospitals, transit, event zones, and commercial corridors sends a message: We’re open for business, and we protect what we build. A time-bound Guard surge is an economic development strategy as much as it is a public-safety strategy, because it restores the predictable environment in which entrepreneurs and employers make decisions. That predictability is priceless.

We should address the usual objections head-on. “This looks like martial law.” Not if it is scoped and communicated correctly. The Guard will not knock on doors or run traffic stops; it will stand posts, secure scenes, and free police to do the policing. “We can’t afford it.” We cannot afford not to. The cost of inaction is measured in lives lost, families broken, and businesses gone. A properly budgeted surge—time-limited, focused, and measured—pays for itself in avoided harm and accelerated recovery. “Crime is already trending down.” Good. Lock the gains in while momentum favors safety. Waiting for a reversal is not a strategy; it’s a surrender. “Mission creep is inevitable.” Only if leaders allow it, publish the mission order, hold daily briefings, and hold commanders accountable to the written scope.

State oversight of the police department is necessary, but insufficient. Governance changes improve hiring, training, and accountability over time; they do not magically produce more uniforms at the corners that need them tonight. The Guard is the bridge between the present and the norm. It buys time—time for detectives to close cases, for prosecutors to move dockets, for new officers to graduate, and for the oversight structure to take root. Every week without that bridge is another week when chaos has the initiative.

Set the metrics before the first uniform arrives. Aim for faster 911 response in surge zones; measurable reductions in shootings, carjackings, and gun robberies in targeted corridors; more warrant pickups for repeat violent offenders; higher clearance rates on priority cases; better on-time performance for transit through protected nodes; and improved public sentiment where the surge operates. Announce the exit ramps as loudly as the entry ramps: when the measures are hit, forces draw down; if the measures stall, the mission shifts to the following most effective configuration. That is not weakness; it is strategic discipline.

This is also a moral argument. Government asks a lot of its citizens—taxes, patience, and trust that tomorrow will be better than today. St Louis, Missouri, citizens are entitled to ask something in return: safety. Leadership means making decisions that are commensurate with the harm being suffered. Families should not have to map safe walking routes around the time of day when gunfire is most frequent. Nurses should not fear leaving a trauma shift in the dark. Small-business owners should not keep two mental ledgers—one for sales, one for stolen inventory and repairs. Public safety is the foundation. Everything else we want in St Louis, Missouri, rests on it.

The state taking control over the St. Louis Police Department is excellent, but more needs to be done now.

Governor Kehoe, you have already taken responsibility for the system. Now take responsibility for the streets. Convene SLMPD, the County, the Guard, the prosecutor, the courts, and the business community within 48 hours. Publish a 90-day plan with sites, hours, tasks, and metrics. Put boots on the ground where they will make the most significant difference the fastest. Reassure residents with clarity, not platitudes. Invite community leaders to the command briefings. Ask the university hospitals, the convention center, and major employers what they need to maintain full schedules. Align the surge to those needs and hold everyone—state and local—accountable for results.

And say the quiet part out loud: we are deploying a state-led Guard surge because it will save lives. We are deploying it because we refuse to read another headline about a body in a duffel bag left in a vacant lot. We are deploying it because small choices—visible posts, steady perimeters, quicker response, tighter coordination—add up to significant outcomes: less bloodshed, more stability, and a city that starts to feel like itself again.

St Louis deserves to feel ordinary in the best sense of the word: ordinary commutes, ordinary evenings on the block, ordinary nights at the ballpark or the concert without anxious glances over the shoulder. Ordinary is what happens when safety is taken for granted—and safety is what happens when leaders refuse to accept the intolerable. The state has the authority and the responsibility. Use it. Deploy the Guard in a defined support role, show the metrics, keep faith with the public, and do it now—before winter settles in, before another family gets the worst phone call of their lives, before another vacant lot becomes a crime scene.

The current actions are too little and too late. The following actions should be substantial and timely enough to change the story. Do anything and everything within the power of the state to help the city of St Louis, Missouri.

What the President has done in Washington, DC, is working. Duplicate it here to protect what was once a beautiful city, to help make it an attractive town once again.

© 2025 STL.News/St. Louis Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Content may not be republished or redistributed without express written approval. Portions or all of our content may have been created with the assistance of AI technologies, like Gemini or ChatGPT, and are reviewed by our human editorial team. For the latest news, head to STL.News.