Mexican Barrel House – Creve Coeur – Opening Soon

The Mexican Barrel House in Creve Coeur, Missouri, is a highly anticipated restaurant opening that has taken three years to come to fruition.

CREVE COEUR, MO (STL.News) The Mexican Barrel House apparently has passed its final inspection, allowing it to open soon. It is expected to open mid to late October 2025. Located at 1085 N Mason Rd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141, and their phone number is 314-370-6010.

We have seen the outcome, and it is one of the nicest and classiest Mexican restaurants, if not the nicest restaurant, among all types of restaurants in the region. There were no shortcuts taken in this venture. It will be an experience and a treat for their customers. We have seen the menu, and the prices are fair, especially considering the expense incurred to create this facility.

They offer classy dine-in, which some might classify as fine dining, a beautiful bar, an outdoor patio, and second-level seating that overlooks the bar, with multiple fireplaces.

Mexican Barrel House will change the standard in the Mexican Restaurant industry in the region.

No longer will Mexican restaurants be located in old buildings that are second standard or in buildings that have served multiple restaurants in the past. This will change the standard for everybody, and for them to compete, they will have to adapt. The beauty stems from the thorough remodeling, the selection of high-quality materials, and the unprecedented attention to detail in this region.

It is in the same building that was once home to Houlihan’s in the Schunuck’s plaza at Mason and Olive Blvd, but it is not highly visible from Olive Blvd. It is an excellent location with sufficient parking.

It is affiliated with Casa Juarez Mexican Town, located at 12710 Dorsett Rd, Maryland Heights, MO 63043, which has been an enormous success.

We have watched the owner struggle to get this facility opened for approximately three years, dealing with the overwhelming city and county codes and requirements.

The owner told me, “I think I bit off too much!” But I disagree! He has created something truly special that will undoubtedly be a success, changing the definition and standards of Mexican Restaurants in the region. He knows what he is doing, and this will be the evidence of his knowledge and skill. He accomplished it. The time delays were beyond his control, but he worked out all the issues. Congratulations!

In our previous meetings, he appeared tired and beat up, but yesterday, when we visited with him, you could see the happiness and relief in his face, almost like he couldn’t believe that it was finally done. We congratulate him on a job well done and wish him and his family great success.

We have more information, but can’t disclose it until he is ready for a full report, which may come in the next couple of weeks. We will be the primary source of information in the coming weeks. We are unbiased, and this is non-sponsored content.

We anticipate a comprehensive article to be published in St. Louis Restaurant Review as well, in the near future. CLICK to read what they have published about Mexican Barrel House thus far.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

© 2025 STL.News/St. Louis Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Content may not be republished or redistributed without express written approval. Portions or all of our content may have been created with the assistance of AI technologies, like Gemini or ChatGPT, and are reviewed by our human editorial team. For the latest news, head to STL.News.