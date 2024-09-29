Hailiang Copper Texas to Pay $253 in Penalties

Department of Labor finds Hailiang Copper Texas Inc. ignored machine safety requirements during the investigation of a worker’s amputation.

Hailiang Copper Texas is cited for 24 serious safety and health violations and faces $253K in penalties.

SEALY, TEXAS (STL.News) A federal workplace safety investigation revealed that an employee suffered severe injuries to their arm while trying to clear debris during the manufacturing of copper alloy products. The investigation determined that the plant’s operator failed to install required machine guards or locking devices, exposing workers to hazardous contact with moving machine parts.

Investigators with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration determined that in March 2024, a Hailiang Copper Texas Inc. employee suffered severe injuries resulting in a partial arm amputation. The employee’s right hand was caught between a conveyor belt and a rack holding 15 one-ton copper coils while attempting to remove debris.

“Insufficient machine guarding is a frequent issue in the manufacturing industry, leading to numerous serious and life-altering injuries,” explained OSHA Area Director Monica Camacho in Austin, Texas. “Powered industrial machinery can be extremely hazardous when employers neglect to implement proper energy control procedures and fail to equip machines with adequate machine safety guards to protect workers. Beyond implementing safety controls, companies must address language barriers and ensure that communication and training are provided in languages all employees can understand and apply effectively.”

OSHA issued citations for 24 serious safety and health violations and assessed $253,750 in proposed penalties.

In addition to lacking required machine guards, inspectors found the company did not develop energy control procedures, failed to mark tags or slings on cranes, did not provide and implement a written hazard communications program, was unable to provide respirators, and exposed workers wearing thermal-resistant, aluminized heat reflective suits to potential indoor heat illness hazards.

Hailiang Copper Texas Inc. is a subsidiary of China Hailiang Group, one of the world’s largest producers of copper and copper alloy products in China’s Zhejiang province. The company has over 20,000 workers and covers 80 subordinate enterprises, including Sealy.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

USPress.News covered this story as well.