U.S. Financial Markets Rise on May 29, 2025

Wall Street Ends Higher Amid Trade Policy Clarity and Tech Sector Optimism

(STL.News) US Financial Markets – The U.S. stock markets concluded trading on Thursday, May 29, 2025, with solid gains across major indexes. Investors responded positively to a court decision that restrained presidential powers over tariff impositions and to upbeat earnings from the technology sector, particularly from Nvidia. The rally reflected a combination of legal certainty and strong corporate fundamentals that helped counterbalance broader economic concerns.

The S&P 500 increased by 0.4% at the close, reaching 5,912.17. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.3% to end at 42,215.73, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also gained 0.4%, settling at 19,175.87.

US Financial Markets – Investor Sentiment Boosted by Judicial Oversight on Tariffs

Market participants were encouraged by a U.S. federal court ruling curtailing the executive branch’s use of emergency powers to implement broad trade tariffs unilaterally. The decision provides a measure of predictability for investors and businesses that have faced uncertainty over trade policies. The ruling is expected to limit future market disruptions caused by abrupt tariff measures and reaffirms the role of checks and balances in economic governance.

The ruling marks a significant development for multinational corporations that rely on international trade and supply chain consistency. With this legal shift, markets may see a reduced risk of unexpected disruptions in cross-border commerce.

US Financial Markets – Technology Sector Leads Market Momentum

A major driver of Thursday’s rally came from the technology sector, with Nvidia in the spotlight following its release of better-than-expected earnings. The chipmaker’s strong quarterly performance was interpreted as a broader signal of resilience and growth within the semiconductor and AI-driven industries.

Nvidia’s revenue and profit numbers exceeded Wall Street forecasts, reinforcing the market’s confidence in continued innovation and demand in the AI and data center sectors. The stock climbed sharply, lifting the Nasdaq Composite and contributing to sector-wide gains in technology-focused ETFs and mutual funds.

US Financial Markets – Technical Analysis of Major U.S. Indexes

— S&P 500 —

The S&P 500 maintained its position above key technical support levels and demonstrated strength heading into June. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) closed near 54.5, signaling neutral-to-bullish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) maintained a positive histogram, indicating sustained buying interest. Additionally, the Average Directional Index (ADX) hovered around 31.2, confirming the presence of a strong underlying trend.

The index remains within an upward channel formed over the last 45 trading sessions. A breakout above 5,920 could open the door to testing resistance near the psychological 6,000 mark in the coming weeks.

— Dow Jones Industrial Average —

The Dow showed strength as it edged closer to its recent highs. During intraday trading, it surpassed a short-term target near 42,590 before encountering resistance near 42,775. Should momentum continue, technical models suggest a test of the 42,800–43,000 range may occur.

Volume has remained relatively consistent, but market internals show divergence between advancing and declining issues. The MACD has yet to cross decisively into bullish territory, so traders may remain cautious despite the index’s upward trend.

— Nasdaq Composite —

The Nasdaq continues its impressive climb, closing within 3% of its all-time high. Momentum indicators remain favorable, with RSI climbing near 60 and the MACD histogram widening, suggesting building momentum. The moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation, with the 20-day above the 50-day trending upward.

Key resistance lies at 19,400, just above the current level, and a breakout above this could signal a run toward new record territory.

US Financial Markets – Sector Snapshot: Tech Shines, While Defensive Sectors Lag

Technology stocks clearly led the session, with Nvidia at the helm. Gains in other semiconductor companies and cloud service providers contributed to the Nasdaq’s strength. However, not all sectors performed equally.

Defensive sectors such as utilities, consumer staples, and energy underperformed. The utility sector fell by approximately 1.4%, as investors rotated out of lower-yielding assets amid signs of economic resilience. Energy also dipped, largely on profit-taking and slight pullbacks in crude oil futures.

The consumer discretionary segment declined by 0.9%, influenced by weaker guidance from some retailers grappling with shifting consumer spending patterns.

US Financial Markets – Market Breadth and Volume Insights

Despite the positive performance in key indexes, market breadth was relatively weak. On the New York Stock Exchange, declining stocks outpaced advancing ones by nearly 2.8 to 1. The Nasdaq saw a similar pattern, with decliners topping advancers by roughly 2 to 1. This divergence signals that a narrower group of large-cap stocks—primarily in tech—pulled the indexes higher.

Volume across exchanges was average compared to the monthly average, suggesting that while the gains were notable, they may not yet represent a full-scale rally supported by broader participation.

US Financial Markets – Outlook and Investor Considerations

The market will focus on upcoming economic data, including inflation reports and employment numbers, due next week. These reports will be crucial in shaping expectations for future interest rate moves from the Federal Reserve.

While the court ruling provided near-term relief regarding trade policy uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, election-related policy shifts, and inflation trends remain significant variables that could influence market direction in the second half of 2025.

Investors may want to watch for follow-through from today’s gains, particularly whether broader participation materializes. The disparity in sector performance and limited market breadth suggests some caution is still warranted.

Conclusion: Markets Supported by Legal Clarity and Tech Resilience

On a positive note, the U.S. financial markets ended May 29, powered by a blend of legal and corporate catalysts. A decisive court ruling reining in presidential tariff authority clarified trade policy, while Nvidia’s strong results reinforced the market’s faith in tech-led growth.

Despite mixed sector performance and a relatively narrow market breadth, the technical outlook for the major indexes remains encouraging. As Wall Street prepares for June, investors will continue to assess whether these gains can hold and broaden into a more inclusive uptrend.

With volatility still possible and macroeconomic risks looming, today’s performance provides a snapshot of a market seeking direction, clearly bolstered by key wins in the legal and earnings arenas.

