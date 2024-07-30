Wonton King – Recent Health Inspection Score – July 2024

Wonton King at 8116 Olive Blvd, University City, Missouri, Health Inspection Score for Recent Inspection on July 11, 2024.

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (STL.News) Wonton King’s most recent Health Inspection Score, conducted on July 11, 2024, was an outstanding 99% by the St. Louis County Health Department.

This is an outstanding score for any restaurant, and as an owner, you should be proud of it.

Wonton King has been in business serving its authentic Chinese cuisine to the community for more than twenty years. The owners are present daily to ensure a high customer satisfaction rating, serving thousands of customers each month.

As of July 30, 2024, at 8:12 p.m., the Google Rating is 4.2 Stars, based on more than 360 online customer reviews. This is one of the highest-rated Chinese restaurants in the St. Louis region.

Recently, they added eOrderSTL to their list of online ordering platforms. It is the preferred system and reduces the restaurant’s commission expense. Additionally, as part of the eOrderSTL system, they were integrated with a system that uses one table and one printer to manage their DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber Eats, and eOrderSTL to simplify managing multiple online platforms.

This is a family-owned business that illustrates a significant amount of ownership pride, placing customer satisfaction at the top of the list.

Address and phone:

8116 Olive Blvd.

University City, Missouri 63130

Phone: +1 314-567-9997

Website: AsianFoodSTL.com

