Bulletproof Plumbing & Heating to Pay $138K – Back Wages

Bulletproof Plumbing & Heating to Pay $138K - Back Wages
Bulletproof Plumbing & Heating to Pay $138K - Back Wages

The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $138,110 in back wages and damages for 27 construction workers denied overtime by Bulletproof Plumbing & Heating in Colorado Springs.

Bulletproof Plumbing & Heating Inc. paid straight time for overtime hours worked.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Labor released the following information announcing action taken against Bulletproof Plumbing & Heating, Inc. in Colorado Springs, CO.

Employer: Bulletproof Plumbing & Heating Inc., 6920 Ropers Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80908

Findings: The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found the company paid 27 non-exempt plumbers straight time for hours over 40 in a workweek when time and one-half was required by federal law.

  • Back wages recovered: $69,050 in back wages for 27 employees
  • Damages recovered: $69,050 in liquidated damages for 27 employees
  • Total recovery: $138,110.00

Quote: “Construction workers often work long hours doing hard, strenuous jobs, and they have the right to be paid the overtime they earn and are owed,” said Wage and Hour District Director David Skinner in Denver.  “The Department of Labor is determined to ensure that employers understand their legal responsibilities and hold them accountable when they fail to meet them.”

