U.S. Department of Labor recovers $290K in back wages and damages from Georgia hotel operator YK Murli, which denied 95 employees overtime.

HELEN, GA (STL.News)—The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) took action against YK Murli LLC to ensure compliance and protect employees.

Employer: YK Murli LLC, operating as Baymont Inn & Suites, 8220 South Main Street, Helen, GA 30545.

Investigation findings: The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $145,424 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages for 95 Georgia housekeeping and front desk workers after its Wage and Hour Division determined the Baymont Inn & Suites failed to combine employees’ work hours at multiple hotel locations when calculating overtime, and paid straight-time wages for hours over 40 in a workweek.

YK Murli LLC, the employer, also violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by overcharging workers for room and board and making inappropriate deductions from their pay.

Quote: “Failing to pay minimum wage and overtime to workers violates the law and denies workers their rightfully earned wages,” explained Wage and Hour Division District Director Steven Salazar in Atlant “When a business owner hires workers, they accept an employer’s legal responsibilities and obligation . The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to protecting workers’ rights to full pay and to holding employers accountable when they violate these rights.”

“Employers that operate more than one location cannot treat each location as a separate jo . The hours for an employee who works at multiple locations during a workweek must be combined and overtime must be paid for hours over 40 in a workweek,” added Salazar.

Background: YK Murli LLC manages hotels and motels in Georgi Three locations in Helen were included in this investigation, including Baymont Inn & Suites at 8220 South Main St., Quality Inn at 15 Yonah St., and Country Inn & Suites at 877 Edelweiss Strasse.