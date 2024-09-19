Angry Fish Sushi to Pay $43K in Back Wages – Damages

Business

US Department of Labor recovers $43K in wages and damages from Angry Fish Sushi, Inc. in San Leandro, CA, that shortchanged 24 Bay Area workers.

Angry Fish Sushi assessed $7K in civil money penalties for violations

SAN LEANDRO, CA (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Labor released the following enforcement action taken against Angry Fish Sushi Inc. at 16250 E 14th Street, San Leandro, CA 94578

Employer: Angry Fish Sushi Inc., 16250 E 14th Street, San Leandro, CA 94578

Investigation findings: A U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigation found the employer failed to pay overtime rates to employees paid in cash for hours over 40 in a workweek, violating the Fair Labor Standards Act.  Investigators also found the restaurant paid a day rate to others without regard for the number of hours worked for purposes of overtime pay requirements and failed to pay for some hours worked, which caused minimum wage violations.  They also determined that the owner and a manager kept some of the employees’ tips, which was a typical violation of the restaurant industry.

  • Wages, Damages Recovered: $21,937 in back wages for 24 workers
  • $21,937 in liquidated damages for 24 workers
  • Civil Money Penalties Assessed: $7,806 in penalties

Quote: “The U.S. Department of Labor will do all that’s needed to protect restaurant workers from being exploited by employers who deny them their earned overtime and steal their hard-earned wages and tips,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Francisco Ocampo in San Jose, California.  “The Wage and Hour Division will not tolerate this type of misbehavior and hurtful labor practices.”

Background: Incorporated in 2015, Angry Fish Sushi is a Japanese dine-in restaurant.

USPress.News covered this story as well.

