Ocha Thai Restaurant Adds OrderMyFood

  • April 8, 2024
Ocha Thai Restaurant in Columbia, Missouri, will offer online ordering from OrderMyFood.net.

The owner of Ocha Thai Restaurant also owns Ocha Noodle & Ramen in Columbia, Missouri.

OrderMyFood.net is a sister website to St. Louis Restaurant Review that offers eOrderSTLOrderMyFood is used by restaurants that want the services and IT support provided by the eOrderSTL online ordering platform.

One of the services is a free website designed and hosted by St. Louis Restaurant Review.

Online ordering and delivery have become crucial for restaurants to increase their sales and customer satisfaction.  Each platform has its advantages and disadvantages.

The owner of OrderMyFood has designed its online ordering platform to benefit restaurant owners more than themselves, with daily payouts, enhanced digital marketing strategies, and reduced commissions compared to the major platforms.

Restaurant address and phone:

510 Green Meadows Road, #101
Columbia, Missouri 65201
Phone: 573-801-3459
Website: OchaThaiColumbia.com (coming soon)

