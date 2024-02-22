Thai Street Food at Sasi Thai Market – Feb. 24 & 25

Thai Street Food at Sasi Thai Market – Saturday, February 24th, and Sunday, February 25th.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (STL.News) Sasi Thai Market will host its Thai Street Food event this Saturday, February 24th, and Sunday, February 25th, from 11 am to 2 pm at 1924 McKelvey Rd, Maryland Heights, MO.

The event is sponsored by Thai Kitchen, which owns Sasi Thai Market. Additionally, other foods are made available from Thai cooks across the St. Louis region.

Sasi Thai Market is a new food market that opened in November 2023. The owner, Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul, wants to promote Thai food and Thai ingredients on a retail basis. Additionally, she formed and operates Sasi Whole, which sells Thai food ingredients to restaurants on a wholesale basis.

The primary sponsor, Thai Kitchen, has multiple locations in the following neighborhoods:

She is opening a new brand and location in Maryland Heights in March 2024 that will operate as Thai Mama at 1932 McKelvey Rd, Maryland Heights, MO. It is located in the same shopping plaza as Sasi Thai Market.