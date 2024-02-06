CFTC Extends Public Comment Period on Proposed Rule
Categories

CFTC Extends Public Comment Period on Proposed Rule

CFTC Extends Public Comment Period on Proposed Rule on Protection of Clearing Member Funds.

Washington, D.C. (STL.News) The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is extending the deadline for the public comment period on a proposed rule to address protecting clearing member funds held by derivatives clearing organizations.  The deadline is being extended to March 18, 2024.

The proposed rule was published on the CFTC website on December 18, 2023, with a 60-day comment period scheduled to close on February 16, 2024.

The Commission provided the extension in response to a request by a commenter.

Comments may be submitted electronically through the CFTC Comments online process.  All comments received will be posted on CFTC.gov.

81 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEO
Written by

Smith

Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news stories.  Smith is a member of the United States Press Agency.

You might also like

BEFORE YOU GO

More Reading

Post navigation

Leave a Reply