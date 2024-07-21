Manee Thai Adds eOrderSTL for Online Ordering

Manee Thai Restaurant in Ballwin, Missouri, adds eOrderSTL to its list of online ordering platforms

BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) Manee Thai, 481 Lafayette Center Drive, Ballwin, MO, has added eOrderSTL to its online ordering options. eOrderSTL is an online ordering platform owned and managed by St. Louis Restaurant Review that makes online ordering for pickup or delivery easy and reduces the high cost of commissions charged by the three major platforms. CLICK to order online.

About Manee Thai Restaurant, Ballwin, Missouri

It began in 1999 and has served authentic Thai cuisine to Ballwin and surrounding communities for 25 years. It is a family-owned business, which is its primary focus. St. Louis Restaurant Review published a restaurant review on April 30, 2023, and recently updated it with current ratings. The history of the establishment and the online ratings triggered the review. The owners are Tanee and Neon Meeboon.

Manee Thai Restaurant’s online reviews as of July 3, 2024, are as follows:

Google – 4.4 Stars with more than 568 online reviews

– 4.4 Stars with more than 568 online reviews Facebook – 4.3 Stars with 63 votes – 640 likes – 657 followers

– 4.3 Stars with 63 votes – 640 likes – 657 followers Yelp – 4.1 Stars with more than 249 online reviews

– 4.1 Stars with more than 249 online reviews TripAdvisor – 4.00 Stars with 95 online reviews

– 4.00 Stars with 95 online reviews DoorDash – 4.8 Stars with 6100 votes

– 4.8 Stars with 6100 votes GrubHub – 4.4 Stars with 1004 votes

You can learn more by viewing their listings at St. Louis Restaurant Review and STL.Directory.