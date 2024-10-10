General

Lefty’s Bagels, Chesterfield, MO Reviewed

Lefty’s Bagels, 13359 Olive Blvd, Chesterfield, MO, was reviewed by St. Louis Restaurant Review.

CHESTERFIELD, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review published a “restaurant review” about Lefty’s Bagels at 13359 Olive Blvd in Chesterfield, Missouri.  It is located in the Woodchase Plaza close to the Highway 141 and Olive Blvd intersection, approximately 200 yards to the west.

This shopping center has multiple great food establishments, such as Satchmo’s Bar & Grill, which has new owners, a great menu, and a newly remodeled interior. Additionally, Tony’s K-Food and Balkans Store and Bakery are located there.

It is an impressive review, but the impression is based on the content of this bagel shop, which has been open for a little over one year and has online ratings that any restaurant owner would love to have on their storyline.  It is a highly recommended restaurant/bakery.

After reading the review, we agree that this story is interesting and wanted to share it with our readers.

The most impressive fact we like is that these guys go to the trouble to ship in the best fish available, possibly only available in the St. Louis region at Lefty’s Bagels.  That is our assumption but not a verified fact.

Lefty’s Bagels offers online ordering, pickup, and delivery using third-party delivery companies such as DoorDash and GrubHub.

13359 Olive Blvd
Chesterfield, Missouri 63017
Phone: +1 314-275-0959
Website: LeftysBagels.com
Owner: Scott Lefton (Lefty)
Owner: Doug Goldenberg

