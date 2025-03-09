Ad imageAd image
Visit Fallon’s Bar & Grill on St Patrick’s Day Weekend

Visit Fallon’s Bar & Grill on St Patrick’s Day Weekend for the Best Four Day St Patrick’s Day Celebration in St. Louis, MO.

OLIVETTE, MO (STL.News) March 17, 2025, is St. Patrick’s Day.  Since it falls on a Monday, many people will celebrate all weekend because, well, they can.  Fallon’s Bar & Grill in Olivettee, MO, has multiple entertainment events.

Contents
But first, what exactly is St Patrick’s Day celebrating?

According to Wikipedia: Saint Patrick’s Day, a.k.a. the Feast of Saint Patrick (Irish: Lá Fhéile Pádraig, lit.?’ the Day of the Festival of Patrick’), is a religious and cultural holiday held on March 17th, the traditional death date of Saint Patrick (c.?385 – c.?461), the foremost patron saint of Ireland.

Saint Patrick’s Day was made an official Christian feast day in the early 17th century and is observed by the Catholic Church, the Anglican Communion (especially the Church of Ireland), the Eastern Orthodox Church, and the Lutheran Church.  The day commemorates Saint Patrick and the arrival of Christianity in Ireland, and, by extension, celebrates the heritage and culture of the Irish in general.  Celebrations generally involve public parades and festivals, céilithe, and wearing green attire or shamrocks.

We recommend Fallon’s Bar & Grill because of a restaurant review recently published by St. Louis Restaurant Review.  According to the review, Fallon’s has an average online rating of 4.44 stars.  Additionally, they represented that Fallon’s has the largest Irish whiskey selection of any Irish pub in Missouri.  Additionally, its recent health inspection score by the St. Louis County Health Department was 100%. It is a top-ranking Irish pub that is clean, safe, and located in a great neighborhood.

Now that we are past the boring stuff, let’s discuss the exciting info.

Fallon’s Bar & Grill’s St Patrick’s Day celebration begins Friday, March 14, 2025, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm with their Guinness Promo!

Saturday, March 15, 2025: The St Patrick’s Day celebration has the following lineup:

  • Striders Live Music – 2 pm to 5 pm
  • Nutrl Promo (Strawberry & Lime) – 3 pm to 5 pm
  • Guinness Promo – 5 pm to 7 pm
  • Teeling Irish Whiskey – 5 pm to 7 pm
  • Tullamore DEW Promoto – 7 pm to 9 pm
  • Live! Irish Jam – 6 pm to 9 pm

Sunday, March 16, 2025: The St Patrick’s Day celebration has the following lineup:

  • Irish Brunch Buffet – 10 am to 1:30 pm – No Menu Items – Adults cost $25 – Kids 12 and Under cost $15 – Corn Beef Hash – Irish Soda Bread – Bangerse Mash – Bacon, Tomatoes, Fruit & Mushrooms
  • Live Music – 11 am to 2 pm

St Patrick’s Day – Monday, March 17th, 2025 – The celebration has the following lineup:

  • Live Music – 11 am to 2 pm
  • Jameson Promo – 4 pm to 7 pm
  • 3 Floyds Brewery – 3 pm to 5 pm
  • Tullamore DEW – 5 pm to 7 pm
  • Surfside – 6 pm
  • Ireland Raffle Drawing – 8 pm
Address and phone:

9200 Olive Blvd
Olivette, Missouri 63132
Phone: 314-991-9800

