Dae Sung Kim – Unbelievable Story of a SSA Employee

Dae Sung Kim – Former Social Security Administration Employee Pleads Guilty to Induce a Person to Travel Interstate Commerce to Engage in Prostitution.

BOSTON, MA (STL.News) A former Social Security Administration (SSA) employee pleaded guilty on February 28, 2025, to attempting to persuade a Social Security beneficiary to cross state lines to engage in prostitution.

Dae Sung Kim, 36, of Auburn, Massachuetts, pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to induce a person to travel in interstate commerce to engage in prostitution. U.S. District Court Judge Margaret R. Guzman scheduled June 10, 2025, sentencing. Dae Sung Kim was arrested and charged by criminal complaint in October 2024 and subsequently charged by Information in December 2024.

In March 2024, Dae Sung Kim handled an in-person visit at the Gardner SSA field office from an individual seeking Social Security benefits after losing her job. After redirecting the individual to another SSA field office near her residence in another state, Dae Sung Kim called the individual, using the phone number he obtained from SSA’s computer system. Dae Sung Kim indicated that he understood she was in a difficult situation and stated that maybe they could “work something out” that would benefit them both.

During a call monitored by law enforcement later that month, Dae Sung Kim again stated to the individual that they could “help each other out” and proposed giving the individual money in exchange for sex. In several subsequent text messages, Kim suggested that she travel to Massachusetts to meet him, offering to pay $100 to have sex in a car at a hotel parking lot. When Kim traveled to the hotel parking lot to meet the individual in October 2024, he was confronted by law enforcement.

The charge of attempting to induce a person to travel in interstate commerce to engage in prostitution provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley and Amy Connelly, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Social Security Administration, Office of the Inspector General, Office of Investigations, Boston Field Division, made the announcement. Valuable assistance was provided by Homeland Security Investigations and the Fitchburg and Gardner Police Departments. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brendan DO’Sheaea of the Worcester Branch Office and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney James J. Nagelberg of the Major Crimes Unit are prosecuting the case.