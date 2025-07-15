Asian Corner – Valley Park Reopens After Vacation

Asian Corner in Valley Park Reopens After Family Vacation — Welcoming Guests Back with Fresh Flavors

VALLEY PARK, MO (STL.News) After a brief summer break, Asian Corner, one of Valley Park’s most beloved family-owned restaurants, has officially reopened its doors, much to the excitement of loyal customers across the St. Louis region. The owners took a well-earned family vacation earlier this month, temporarily closing from July 4 through July 14. Now refreshed and ready, they’re back to serve their signature blend of Thai and Asian fusion dishes, bringing both familiar favorites and a welcoming atmosphere back to the community.

A Family Tradition of Excellence

Unlike many chain restaurants, Asian Corner thrives on its personal touch. The owners are present daily, overseeing operations and ensuring every dish meets their exacting standards. Their short annual summer break is a family tradition, allowing them time to recharge while reaffirming their commitment to providing freshly made dishes and attentive service upon their return.

For regular patrons, the brief closure is just a small pause in what has become a reliable part of their dining routine. And now, with doors back open, diners are once again enjoying handcrafted meals made from scratch with fresh ingredients, traditional recipes, and a touch of home-cooked care.

The Restaurant Experience — Small in Size, Big on Flavor

Asian Corner may not be a large establishment, but what it lacks in size, it more than makes up for in charm and quality. The cozy dining room offers a warm, friendly atmosphere perfect for casual lunches, family dinners, or quick takeout stops. Customers often praise the restaurant’s spotless interior and friendly service — hallmarks of a true neighborhood gem.

In addition to dine-in, Asian Corner offers convenient takeout and delivery services through popular apps like DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats, as well as direct online ordering for those who prefer supporting local businesses directly.

Stellar Community Reviews & Reputation

The community response to Asian Corner has been overwhelmingly positive. The restaurant consistently earns top marks across multiple review platforms, boasting an average rating of 4.7 to 4.8 stars on services like Google, Facebook, Yelp, and various delivery platforms. These high ratings aren’t just numbers — they reflect the genuine satisfaction of customers who appreciate great food, fair prices, and exceptional hospitality.

Customers frequently mention standout dishes, such as the Crab Rangoon, Pad Thai, and Drunken Noodles, citing both flavor and portion size as reasons for their repeat visits. Others highlight the consistently friendly service, quick preparation times, and the cleanliness of the restaurant — factors that keep them coming back again and again.

Signature Dishes and Customer Favorites

Appetizers That Set the Tone

From crispy Veggie Egg Rolls to savory Potstickers, Asian Corner’s starters are made in-house and have earned a loyal following. The Crab Rangoon is especially popular, filled with a creamy, flavorful mix that avoids the overly sweet taste found at some other places.

Flavorful Soups and Fresh Salads

Guests looking for a lighter start or a flavorful side dish rave about the restaurant’s Tom Yum Soup and Tom Kha Soup, known for their bold flavors and authentic Thai spices. The Miso Soup and Wonton Soup also remain customer favorites.

Noodle & Rice Dishes That Impress

Pad Thai — Sweet, tangy, and perfectly balanced

Drunken Noodles — Spicy with a savory kick, one of their top sellers

Lo Mein — A crowd-pleaser for those seeking classic comfort

Asian Corner Fried Rice — A unique take featuring house-made sauces and fresh veggies

Curry Dishes Packed with Flavor

Their variety of Thai curries, including Red Curry, Green Curry, and Panang Curry, are cooked with authentic spices and fresh ingredients. These dishes allow customers to choose their desired spice level, making them accessible to everyone, from novices to heat seekers.

Specialty Entrees with a Thai Twist

Dishes like the Thai Basil Stir-Fry, Garlic Pepper Stir-Fry, and Cashew Chicken showcase the restaurant’s ability to blend bold flavors with familiar ingredients, offering a truly unique dining experience in Valley Park.

Don’t Forget Dessert

A meal at Asian Corner isn’t complete without trying their Mango with Sticky Rice (when in season) or the classic Thai Custard with Sticky Rice. For a sweet ending, their Fried Banana and Purple Rice Pudding are favorites that pair well with a hot cup of tea.

Health Standards & Consistency

Beyond flavor, Asian Corner takes pride in maintaining a clean kitchen and dining area. They consistently score high on health inspections — often in the high 90s — reflecting their ongoing commitment to food safety and quality. This attention to cleanliness and freshness is a key reason many first-time visitors become long-time regulars.

Affordable Lunch Specials Keep Customers Coming

Weekday lunch specials offer incredible value, featuring popular entrees paired with rice, soup, and an appetizer — all for a competitive price. Served Tuesday through Friday, the lunch menu is perfect for those on a tight schedule who don’t want to sacrifice quality for convenience.

Looking Forward — What’s Next for Asian Corner

With the summer break behind them, Asian Corner is back with their full menu and the friendly faces customers know and love. While no major changes are planned, regulars can expect occasional seasonal specials, especially as the fall approaches.

Patrons are encouraged to follow Asian Corner on social media and visit their website for updates on special dishes and limited-time offers.

Plan Your Visit

Asian Corner — 204 Meramec Valley Plaza, Valley Park, MO 63088

204 Meramec Valley Plaza, Valley Park, MO 63088 Phone: (636) 825-9424

Open Tuesday – Saturday, 11:30 AM – 8:30 PM | Closed Sunday & Monday

A Neighborhood Favorite You’ll Want to Visit

For Valley Park residents and Thai food enthusiasts across the St. Louis area, Asian Corner remains a reliable favorite. With authentic dishes, warm service, and a family-first approach to business, their return from vacation marks a welcome comeback for both new and returning guests. Whether dining in or ordering out, this local treasure consistently delivers flavors that keep people coming back.

