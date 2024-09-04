Bayon Bistro Added to Local Directories

Bayon Bistro, 3038 Winghaven Blvd, O’Fallon, Missouri, has been added to local directories for its high online ratings.

O’FALLON, MO (STL.News) Bayon Bistro Asian Fusion has been added to local directories due to its high online ratings and history of serving customers in the St. Louis region. It is a family-owned business that prioritizes quality cuisine, presentation, and great service.

Bayon Bistro has been added to the following online directories:

About Bayon Bistro

Bayon Bistro opened in August 2023. In the past year, it has racked up impressive online ratings on the major rating platforms.

It is owned by an accomplished Cambodian migrant named Dara Thach, who migrated to the U.S. in 1982 and made Springfield, MO, his first home.

He received his Hospitality Management degree from Ohio State University. He worked in some of the largest hotels and restaurant chains in California and Boston, MA, sharpening his culinary skills until he went out on his own. He opened and sold eight Asian restaurants to employees, family, and friends before launching Bayon Bistro.

Bayon Bistro offers Asian cuisine, including Cambodian, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese, to create a menu that has something for everybody.

Based on its online ratings, customers love its new concept, which is why St. Louis Restaurant Review will be releasing a restaurant review of this restaurant.

Bayon Bistro Asian Fusion online ratings as of August 27, 2024, at 7:45 am, are as follows:

Google – 4.8 Stars with 79 online customer reviews

– 4.8 Stars with 79 online customer reviews Facebook – 410 likes – 511 followers – 100% Recommend (Facebook needs to be fixed so it can accept reviews)

– 410 likes – 511 followers – 100% Recommend (Facebook needs to be fixed so it can accept reviews) Yelp – 4.7 Stars with 14 online customer reviews

– 4.7 Stars with 14 online customer reviews TripAdvisor – 3.5 Bubbles with eleven online customer reviews

– 3.5 Bubbles with eleven online customer reviews DoorDash – Not Available on DoorDash

– Not Available on DoorDash STL.Directory – 5 Star with one online customer review

A Yelping rating of 4.7 Stars is an amazingly high rating on their platform. This rating grabbed our attention and led us to visit and add them to the directories.

Services offered:

Dine-in

Pickup

Online Ordering – Delivery is not available

Call-in orders are welcomed

Wine & Beer

Address, phone, website, and owners:

3038 Winghaven Blvd

O’Fallon, Missouri 63368

Phone: +1 636-265-0521

Website: BayonBistro.com

Owners: Dara and Sreyon Thack (husband & wife)