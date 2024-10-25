El Maguey Mexican Restaurants Adds eOderSTL

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant at 13377 Olive Blvd, Chesterfield, Missouri, has added the eOrderSTL online ordering platform to its online ordering options.

CHESTERFIELD, MO (STL.News) El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, located at 13377 Olive Blvd in Chesterfield, Missouri, has added the eOrderSTL online ordering platform to its list of online ordering options that offer pickup or delivery using third-party delivery companies. Additionally, their menu items are available on DoorDash and GrubHub. CLICK to order online.

About El Maguey Mexican Restaurant – Chesterfield

Opening in 1997, this El Maguey location has served the community for many years. The online ratings are respectable, and next door, they are a Neighborhood Fave for 2019, 2020, 2023, and 2024. Their menu items are Tex-Mex-style. The facility is clean, and the staff is friendly and service-oriented.

El Maguey is located at 13377 Olive Blvd, Chesterfield, Missouri. It is in the Woodchase Plaza, approximately 200 yards west of the Olive Blvd and Highway 141 intersection, making it an easy destination to visit regardless of where you might be driving from.

About eOrderSTL

eOrderSTL is an online ordering system that allows restaurants to sell their food online for pickup or delivery. St. Louis Restaurant Review owns the system and service. They use their network of websites to assist in marketing the restaurants using eOrderSTL. Free marketing services are provided for restaurants that sign up for eOrderSTL, such as email marketing, text messaging marketing, social media marketing, content marketing, and much more.