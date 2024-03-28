Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Ending March 23

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims in the Week Ending March 23, 2024.

Washington, DC (STL.News) In the week ending March 23, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 210,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week’s revised level. The previous week’s level was revised up by 2,000 from 210,000 to 212,000. The 4-week moving average was 211,000, a decrease of 750 from the previous week’s revised average. The previous week’s average was revised up by 500 from 211,250 to 211,750.

The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.2 percent for the week ending March 16,

unchanged from the previous week’s unrevised rate. The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured

unemployment during the week ending March 16 was 1,819,000, an increase of 24,000 from the previous week’s

revised level. The previous week’s level was revised down by 12,000 from 1,807,000 to 1,795,000. The 4-week moving average was 1,802,750, an increase of 3,500 from the previous week’s revised average. The previous week’s average was revised down by 3,000 from 1,802,250 to 1,799,250.

CLICK to view full Unemployment Insurance Weekly Report.