Amant’s Floor Care Rated as the Top Carpet Cleaner

Amant’s Floor Care is rated as the top Carpet Cleaner in the St. Louis region by Expertise.com, and it is celebrating its 55th business anniversary.

WILDWOOD, MO (STL.News) Amant’s Floor Care has again been rated as the top Carpet Cleaner in St. Louis by Expertise.com for 2024.

Expertise.com describes itself: “Our proprietary research and selection process identifies the top service professionals in over 200 industries across the top cities in the United States. Every month, we help over 1 million customers find the best-qualified service professional for their needs. To date, we’ve analyzed over 10M companies and have generated $200M in revenue for the local businesses we feature on our site.”

Expertise.com has consistently rated them among the top Carpet Cleaners for several years, but this is the first year they have been rated #1 – top of the list.

Amant’s has been serving the St. Louis community since 1969, celebrating the Anniversary on March 1st.

As of March 1st, Amant’s Floor Care has served the St. Louis region for 55 years. This is a rare accomplishment that few family-owned businesses experience.

They were founded by Stephen Amant in 1969, offering carpet cleaning services. Today, they provide a full range of specialized floor cleaning services and are owned and managed by Kevin Amant, son of the founder.

In addition to carpet cleaning, Amant’s offers the following floor cleaning service:

Marble Floor Cleaning

Stone Floor Cleaning

Ceramic Tile & Grout Cleaning

Vinyl Floor Cleaning

Wood Floor Cleaning

Upholstery Cleaning

Their satisfaction guarantee philosophy has rewarded them with these additional resources:

BBB – The Better Business Bureau accredited Amant’s in 2016 and rated them A+

– The Better Business Bureau accredited Amant’s in 2016 and rated them A+ Google Rating of 4.5 Stars

of 4.5 Stars Yelp Rating of 5 Stars

of 5 Stars houzz.com Rating – 5 Stars

Amant’s Floor Care address, phone and email:

17005 Manchester Rd

Wildwood, Missouri 63040

Phone: +1 636-458-2500

Email: info@amantsfloorcare.com

Website: FloorCleaningStLouis.com

