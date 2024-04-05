MeYou Thai Restaurant to Expand Online Ordering

MeYou Thai Restaurant in Webster Groves, MO, will expand its online ordering by adding additional platforms.

WEBSTER GROVES, MO (STL.News) MeYou Thai Restaurant is a Thai restaurant in Webster Groves, MO, that offers authentic Thai cuisine prepared using the best Thai ingredients. This has resulted in its high online reviews.

They will add the eOrderSTL online ordering system, which is owned and managed by St. Louis Restaurant Review. Additionally, the possibility of adding additional third-party vendors is under consideration.

As part of the ongoing marketing strategy that accompanies the eOrderSTL system, MeYou has been added to the St. Louis Restaurant Review directory as well as the restaurant directory on STL.News.

The new owner has been in control for approximately three months but has the following reviews to show for his hard work.

MeYou Thai online reviews as of April 5, 2024, are as follows:

Google – 4.9 Stars with 134 online customer reviews

Facebook – 5 Stars with one vote – 77 followers

Yelp – 4.7 Stars with 60 votes

TripAdvisor – 4 Stars with one vote

Address and phone:

8162 Big Bend Blvd

Webster Groves, Missouri 63119

Phone: +1 314-961-5999