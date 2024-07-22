Asian Cafe Bar & Grill - O'Fallon, MO
Asian Cafe Bar & Grill Added to Restaurant Directory

  July 22, 2024
Asian Cafe Bar & Grill, which offers Vietnamese and Chinese cuisine, has been selected to be added to the St. Louis Restaurant Directory.

O’FALLON, MO (STL.News) Asian Cafe Bar & Grill has been selected to be added to the St. Louis Restaurant Reviews restaurant directory.  They were chosen for their high online reviews, and after visiting this establishment and seeing the facility accompanied by the online reviews, they deserve recognition.

After visiting this establishment,  I added it because it is one of the St. Louis region’s most excellent and clean restaurants.

Address and phone:

1260 Bryan Road
O’Fallon, Missouri 63366
Phone: +1 636-272-4429

