Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant Enhances Online Ordering

Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant adds eOrderSTL online ordering, enhancing its online ordering process.

O’FALLON, IL (STL.News): Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant adds the eOrderSTL online ordering platform to its list of platforms to make online ordering easy and convenient for its customers. Currently, they offer DoorDash and GrubHub, but eOrderSTL is their preferred system for pickup orders. CLICK to view its eOrderSTL platform.

According to an annual CNN Travel Survey, Thai cuisine is among the world’s favorite dishes. Several Thai dishes are on the list each year.

Zapp Thai Restaurant in O’Fallon, Missouri, has high online reviews as of July 22, 2024, at 7:10 am.

Google – 4.4 Stars with 277 online customer reviews

– 4.4 Stars with 277 online customer reviews Facebook – 4.0 Stars with 51 reviews – 547 likes – 574 followers

– 4.0 Stars with 51 reviews – 547 likes – 574 followers Yelp – 4 Stars with 165 online customer reviews

– 4 Stars with 165 online customer reviews TripAdvisor – 4 Bubbles with 22 online customer reviews

– 4 Bubbles with 22 online customer reviews DoorDash – 4.6 Stars with more than 500 online customer reviews

– 4.6 Stars with more than 500 online customer reviews Seamless – 4.4 Stars with 345 Votes

– 4.4 Stars with 345 Votes GrubHub – 4.4 Stars with 345 Votes

Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant business hours:

Sunday – Closed

Monday – 11 am – 8 pm

– 11 am – 8 pm Tuesday – 11 am – 8 pm

– 11 am – 8 pm Wednesday – 11 am – 8 pm

– 11 am – 8 pm Thursday – 11 am – 8 pm

– 11 am – 8 pm Friday – 11 am – 8 pm

– 11 am – 8 pm Saturday – 11 am – 8 pm

1407 West Highway 50

O’Fallon, Illinois 62269

Phone: +1 618-628-9276

Owner: Sinath Ngeth

View their business listing on STL.News