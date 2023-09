IDFPR Announces Susana Soriano is the New Director of Banking

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (“IDFPR”) announced that Susana Soriano will serve as the next Director of Banking. Appointed by Governor JB Pritzker, Soriano previously served as the Deputy Director of Banking after joining the Department in October 2020.

Her appointment is pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

SOURCE: IDFPR