United Custom Homes – Oswego, IL – $238K in Penalties

United Custom Homes LLC of Oswego, IL, owes more than $238,000 in previous unpaid OSHA penalties.

NAPERVILLE, IL (STL.News) An Illinois construction contractor – with a history of ignoring federal safety regulations – has again been found exposing workers to deadly fall hazards on a job site in Naperville.

Inspectors with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration observed employees of United Custom Homes LLC of Oswego, Illinois, working without protective equipment at heights up to 20 feet on a residential home under construction on August 23, 2023.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that of 1,056 construction workers who suffered fatal on-the-job injuries in 2022, 423 of them died in falls.

“United Custom Homes continues to ignore federal safety regulations and endanger workers’ lives by exposing them to deadly fall hazards,” said OSHA Chicago South Area Director Jim Martineck in Tinley Park, Illinois. “Every employer has a legal obligation to provide a safe workplace, train workers, and provide necessary equipment to keep them safe on the job. We will continue holding this employer accountable for their willing disregard of the law.”

OSHA cited United Custom Homes for one repeat, one willful, one serious, and one other-than-serious violation and assessed $264,143 in proposed penalties.

Specifically, the violations cite the company’s failure to provide fall protection equipment or train employees in fall hazards, improper use of ladders, and failure to recertify workers in the operation of powered industrial vehicles every three years, as required. The agency cited the company for similar violations seven previous times since 2015. United Custom Home currently owes $238,572 in unpaid previous OSHA penalties.

SOURCE: DOL