Scrambled Eggs Restaurant

Scrambled Eggs – A Beloved Breakfast & Lunch Spot in Weldon Spring, Missouri

WELDON SPRING, MO (STL.News) Located in the heart of Weldon Spring, Missouri, Scrambled Eggs has quickly become a community favorite for those seeking a warm, hearty breakfast or a comforting lunch. Known for its welcoming atmosphere, fresh ingredients, and classic American comfort food, Scrambled Eggs has earned a glowing reputation among locals and visitors alike. Whether you’re stopping in for a quick breakfast on the go, sitting down for a weekend brunch with friends, or taking a lunch break with colleagues, Scrambled Eggs delivers consistently satisfying meals that keep customers coming back for more.

A Locally Owned Gem with a Passion for Food

What sets Scrambled Eggs apart from chain diners and fast-casual spots is its locally owned charm and commitment to quality. The owners and staff treat everyone like family, offering warm greetings, friendly service, and personal touches that make the dining experience feel like home. Customers appreciate that this isn’t just a place to eat—it’s a place to connect, relax, and enjoy a freshly prepared meal in a cozy, casual environment.

Breakfast Done Right—Every Time

At Scrambled Eggs, breakfast is more than just the most important meal—it’s an art. The restaurant features a robust breakfast menu that caters to all tastes and appetites. Classic favorites like fluffy scrambled eggs, golden hash browns, and buttery toast are always in demand, but there’s much more to explore.

Popular breakfast options include omelets packed with fresh vegetables, cheese, and meats; stacks of warm pancakes with syrup and whipped butter; and country-fried steak with gravy for those with a severe hunger. Their breakfast burritos are also a hit, combining eggs, sausage, and cheese in a warm tortilla for the perfect handheld option. The wide selection means something for everyone, from those craving a light, healthy breakfast to guests wanting a hearty start to the day.

A Delicious and Reliable Lunch Spot

While breakfast may be Scrambled Eggs’s namesake, its lunch menu has built a loyal following of its own. Customers often rave about its burgers, sandwiches, and salads, which are made with the same attention to detail and fresh ingredients found in its breakfast offerings. Its BLTs, turkey clubs, and grilled chicken sandwiches are especially popular, often paired with crispy fries or a side of homemade soup.

For those seeking lighter fare, Scrambled Eggs offers flavorful salads topped with grilled meats, cheeses, and house-made dressings. The generous portions ensure no one leaves hungry, and the affordable pricing makes it an excellent choice for casual and business lunch meetings.

Why Customers Love Scrambled Eggs

What truly makes Scrambled Eggs a standout in Weldon Spring is the customer experience. From the moment diners walk through the door, they are welcomed by the comforting smells of breakfast sizzling on the griddle and a cheerful team ready to serve. The clean, bright, and pleasant dining area enhances the welcoming vibe, making it an ideal setting for everything from solo meals to family gatherings.

Customers often mention in reviews that the service is prompt and friendly, the meals are always served hot and fresh, and the menu provides excellent value for the price. The consistency in quality and experience has made Scrambled Eggs a go-to destination for many in the community. It’s not unusual for regulars to dine here multiple times per week, and new guests often become regulars after just one visit.

Perfect for Families, Friends, and Solo Diners

Scrambled Eggs is well-suited for all types of diners. Families appreciate the kid-friendly menu and the relaxed environment. Seniors love the familiar tastes and attentive service. Young professionals stop by for a quick bite on the way to work or a cozy spot to meet with friends. The layout accommodates small and large parties, and the friendly staff ensures each guest feels at home.

Cleanliness and Quality Are Top Priorities

In addition to great food and service, cleanliness is another reason customers love Scrambled Eggs. The restaurant is consistently praised for being spotless and well-maintained. Tables are promptly cleaned, utensils are polished, and the kitchen runs efficiently. This attention to detail builds customer trust and reinforces its reputation as one of the best spots in Weldon Spring for breakfast and lunch.

A Strong Presence in the Weldon Spring Community

As a locally owned business, Scrambled Eggs is deeply involved in the Weldon Spring community. They frequently participate in local events and support nearby schools, charities, and small businesses. Their strong community ties are another reason locals feel good about helping them.

Final Thoughts

Scrambled Eggs in Weldon Spring, Missouri, is more than just a breakfast and lunch restaurant—it’s a community staple where comfort food meets hometown hospitality. With a menu full of satisfying options, a friendly and professional staff, and a warm, inviting space, it’s no wonder customers have made Scrambled Eggs their go-to destination. Whether you’re a resident or just passing through, Scrambled Eggs offers a delicious and memorable dining experience that captures the heart of small-town Missouri.

Visit Scrambled Eggs today and see why so many people call it their favorite place for breakfast and lunch in Weldon Spring.

Scrambled Eggs online ratings and reviews as of May 3, 2025, are as follows:

Google – 4.6 Stars with 358 online customer ratings and reviews

Facebook – 4.6 with 67 online customer ratings and reviews – 1K likes – 1.1K followers – 92% recommend (56 Reviews)

Yelp – 4.0 Stars with 64 online customer ratings and reviews

TripAdvisor – 4.5 Bubbles with 5 online customer ratings and reviews

STL.Directory – 5 Stars with 1 online customer rating and review

DoorDash – 4.6 Stars with 50 online customer ratings and reviews

GrubHub – 5 Stars

Average Rating – 4.55 Stars – averaged across seven online rating platforms.

Business hours:

Sunday – 6:00 am – 2:00 pm

Monday – Closed

Tuesday – 6:00 am – 2:00 pm

Wednesday – 6:00 am – 2:00 pm

Thursday – 6:00 am – 2:00 pm

Friday – 6:00 am – 2:00 pm

Saturday – 6:00 am – 2:00 pm

NOTE: Business hours are subject to change without notice. To verify critical information, please get in touch with the restaurant.

Address and phone:

1009 Wolfrum Road

Weldon Spring, Missouri 63304

Phone: 636-244-0500

Website: ScrambledEggsMO.com

