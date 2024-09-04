J.P. Above & Beyond Landscaping to Pay $103K

The US Department of Labor recovered $103K in back wages for 38 workers misclassified as independent contractors by a Texas landscaping company, J.P. Above & Beyond Landscaping.

DALLAS, TX (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $103,665 in back wages for 38 workers employed by a Southlake landscaping company that misclassified them as independent contractors and, by doing so, denied them overtime pay.

The department’s Wage and Hour Division determined J.P. Above & Beyond Landscaping’s violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act, including failing to pay overtime at time and one-half an employee’s rate of pay for hours over 40 in a workweek and not keeping accurate records.

“Misclassifying employees as independent contractors is a serious problem that deprives workers of their hard-earned wages, benefits, and protections,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Jesus A. Valdez in Dallas. “J.P. Above & Beyond Landscaping has learned there are costly consequences for their violations. We encourage all employers to use our online tools or contact us to understand better laws governing their pay practices.”

Based in Southlake, J.P. Above & Beyond Landscaping provides lawn maintenance, landscaping, tree and bush trimming, flower and mulch installation, sod installation, leaf cleanup and irrigation repair services.