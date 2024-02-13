City of Joplin, MO to be Audited by the State

Missouri Auditor Fitzpatrick announces citizen-requested audit of the City of Joplin.

Joplin, MO, residents gathered over 2,200 signatures to request the audit.

JOPLIN, MO (STL.News) Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick announced on February 9, 2024, that his office will launch an audit of the City of Joplin, Missouri. The audit was requested by residents of the city, who gathered more than 2,200 signatures to initiate the petition audit.

“The audit will provide a thorough review of the city of Joplin’s finances and the controls and procedures in place to ensure its effective and efficient management.

This will be an excellent opportunity to look at the city’s progress since the last reports issued by the State Auditor’s Office found severe issues, including the mismanagement of millions of dollars of public funds,” said Fitzpatrick. “The petition process takes time and determination. When taxpayers dedicate their effort and energy to gather thousands of signatures, we give their concerns the attention they deserve. We will work diligently to provide a report that will give them a better understanding of how their city government is operating.”

The State Auditor’s Office last audited the City of Joplin in 2015. Citizens also requested the previous audit, and the city was issued an overall performance rating of “poor.” The report detailed the long-term mismanagement of millions of dollars of public funds in the months and years after the 2011 tornado and the need for increased transparency and accountability. A follow-up report issued in 2016 found that most of the 32 findings from the original audit were either partially implemented or in progress, with six recommendations successfully implemented.

The audit will officially commence with an entrance meeting with county officials on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit of the City of Joplin to the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

SOURCE: MO Auditor